Donny Van De Beek Transfer On The Cards For Man United And Real Madrid: Report

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been trying to sign AFC Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek since the previous summer. However, the player has gone on to continue with the defending Dutch champions. Recent reports in Spain suggest that Los Blancos will have to battle it out with Manchester United to get their hands on the midfielder.

Donny van de Beek transfer: Midfielder emerged onto the scene last season

Blij met mijn debuut in het Nederlands elftal 🇳🇱🔶 @OnsOranje pic.twitter.com/5ph55jBe41 — Donny van de Beek (@Donny_beek6) November 14, 2017

Real Madrid had set their eyes on Donny van de Beek after the midfielder emerged onto the scene last season. The Dutch international was one of the prominent members of the Ajax squad that had a dream campaign in the Champions League. The team reached till the semi-final of the European competition, only to be knocked out by subsequent finalists Tottenham Hotspur.

Donny van de Beek transfer: Man United eye midfielder to replace Paul Pogba

According to Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid have a pre-agreement to rope in Donny van de Beek. However, latest reports suggest that Man United are in the fray to sign the midfielder in order to replace Paul Pogba. There has been uncertainty surrounding Pogba’s future at Old Trafford. The World Cup-winning midfielder has been linked with a move to either Real Madrid or his former club Juventus.

Donny van de Beek transfer: Player set to replace Luka Modric

The 22-year-old star plays as an attacking midfielder at AFC Ajax. Donny van de Beek is known to be a versatile player who has an eye for goal. It is reported that if Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric departs the Bernabeu at the end of the present season, then Los Blancos would bring in the Dutchman to replace the Ballon d’Or winner.

According to Transfermarkt, Donny van de Beek has been valued at £49.50 million in the current transfer market. The Dutch international has made 23 appearances for Ajax this season. He has scored eight goals along with six assists to his credit. His side are currently leading in the Eredivisie, with equal points as that of second-placed AZ Alkmaar.