Man United's £47 Million Signing Bruno Fernandes Wins Premier League POTM Award

Manchester United’s January signing Bruno Fernandes has made a stellar start to his career after winning the Premier League Player Of The Month award (POTM) for February. Fernandes, who joined for an initial £46.6 million fee late in January has made an instant impact at Old Trafford, with Man United yet to lose a game since his transfer from Sporting CP. The Portuguese has won the Premier League POTM in his very first month in England, speaking volumes of Bruno Fernandes' talent and impact for Man United.

Also Read: Paul Pogba Reportedly 'ready To Sign' New Manchester United Deal; Set To Step Up Recovery

Bruno Fernandes wins Premier League POTM for February

Also Read: UEFA Consider 'Final 4' In Istanbul To Crown Champions League Winners Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Bruno Fernandes: February's Premier League POTM leading Man United's charge

After a long protracted transfer saga, Bruno Fernandes signed for Man United in January and played 90 minutes in each of Man United’s three Premier League matches in February. Fernandes scored twice and assisted thrice in February helping United salvage a draw against Wolves while registering impressive victories over Chelsea and Watford. Since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival, Man United are unbeaten in five Premier League matches, while the run extends to 10 in all competitions.

Also Read: Man United Players Reportedly Being Tested For Coronavirus Twice A Day

Coronavirus pandemic forces Premier League to be suspended

Man United fans will have to wait to see Bruno Fernandes back in action due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the UK. The pandemic saw the FA suspend Premier League action for two weeks after Chelsea's Callum Hudon-Odoi and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19. Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and have a booked a place in the FA Cup quarterfinal to face Norwich City. In the Europa League, Man United hold a 5-0 away advantage over LASK after the first leg of the Round of 16 clash last week.

Also Read: LaLiga Coronavirus Outbreak Escalates After Ezequiel Garay, Elaquim Mangala Test Positive