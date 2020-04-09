Dortmund Score 2 Stoppage Time Goals Vs Malaga In UCL QF On Apr 9, 2013; Watch Video

On April 9, 2013, Borussia Dortmund sealed a memorable come from behind victory over Malaga in the Champions League quarter-final. Jurgen Klopp's side, who were trailing 2-1 with the full-time whistle looming, scored twice in stoppage time to seal a memorable 3-2 victory. The victory against Malaga meant that Dortmund qualified for the semi-final where they faced off against Real Madrid.

ON THIS DAY: In 2013, Dortmund scored TWO goals in injury time vs. Malaga to qualify for the Champions League SF. pic.twitter.com/IRwFvDT9MF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 9, 2016

Dortmund vs Malaga highlights: Dortmund seal memorable comeback against Malaga OTD 2013

Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund faced off against Malaga in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final on April 9, 2013. Having played out a goalless draw in the first leg in Spain, the onus was on Dortmund to seal the tie at home. However, Malaga took lead through a Joaquin strike before Robert Lewandowski restored parity. Substitute Eliseu scored in the 82nd minute and the game seemed done and dusted for Dortmund before Marco Reus and Felipe Santana scored in stoppage time to seal a 3-2 win. Dortmund qualified for the Champions League semi-final for the first time since 1998.

Dortmund vs Malaga highlights: Marco Reus, Felipe Santana stoppage-time goals to seal Champions league comeback

Dortmund vs Malaga highlights: Dortmund's 2013 Champions League campaign

Jurgen Klopp steered his Dortmund side to the Champions League final in 2013. After sealing a last gasp comeback against Malaga, Dortmund faced off against Real Madrid in the semi-final, where Robert Lewandowski scored four in the first leg to seal 4-1 victory. Dortmund progressed to final 4-3 on aggregate and faced off against Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich in the final. In the final, a late Arjen Robben winner meant that Dortmund finished second-best in the tournament.

