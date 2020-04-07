Premier League Clubs Set To Lose Over $1.24 Bn Revenues Over Coronavirus Crisis: Report

The coronavirus outbreak is set to inflict a massive financial crisis to the Premier League, which spells big losses for clubs in the English top-flight competition. The suspension of the Premier League meant that the clubs are losing out on commercial revenue, the Premier League TV rights deal and the matchday revenue mounting up to over £1 billion ($1.24 billion). Man City and Liverpool are in the top two on the list of clubs to be the most affected by the Premier League financial crisis.

Premier League financial crisis: Premier League TV rights deal

The Premier League financial crisis stems from the fact that the coronavirus has put the UK under a lockdown. With no games being played, fans are unable to purchase tickets on matchdays. Furthermore, clubs will lose out on more money with the Premier League TV rights deal through broadcasters such as BT Sport and Sky Sports. The total amount expected to lost to through the Premier League TV rights deal mounts up to £762 million ($941 million). According to Sportsmail analyst Nick Harris, Liverpool are set to lose the most amount of revenue through the Premier League TV rights deal with £55.2 million ($68.2 million) while Man City follow in close proximity at £53.6 million ($66.2 million). Man United are fifth on the Premier League TV rights deal list as the Red Devils expected to lose £48 million ($59.3 million), behind Chelsea and Leicester City.

If coronavirus ends up voiding the season, Liverpool stand to lose £102.6m — £55.2m from TV money, £13.6m from matchday revenue and £33.8m from commercial retail revenue. [Daily Mail]https://t.co/jzb0PBwKNP — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) April 7, 2020

Premier League financial crisis: Matchday and commercial revenues

Man United lead the way for the 'total income loss' amid the Premier League financial crisis with a staggering £116.4 million ($143.82 million). Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side top the charts for losing out on the most matchday revenue at £17.6 million ($21.7 million) as well as commercial revenues (£50.8 million i.e. $62.8 million). Behind Man United are Pep Guardiola's Man City, who are set to suffer a total loss of £109.3 million ($135 million) and Liverpool are in third place as a potential £102.6 million ($126.7 million) could go down the drain for the Reds. However, it is worth noting that the calculations of the Premier League financial crisis are done with respect to the league being cancelled.

The Premier League financial crisis also affects relatively smaller clubs such as Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, standing to miss out on a further £32.2 million ($39.78 million), Crystal Palace at £31.9 million ($39.42 million) and Brighton at £23.9 million ($29.53 million), based on their current positions on the table when the league was suspended. Most teams have nine more games to complete the campaign but the resumption of the Premier League seems unlikely anytime soon. The coronavirus in the UK has worsened over the past few weeks as the death toll has crossed 5,300.

