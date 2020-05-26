Odion Ighalo Transfer: Shanghai Shenhua Offer £75m Contract To On-loan Man United Striker

Manchester United's on-loan striker Odion Ighalo has reportedly been offered a new contract estimated at £75 million ($91 million) by his parent club Shanghai Shenhua. The Nigerian international was signed on loan until the end of the season only in January this year, with his contract set to end on May 31.

Odion Ighalo transfer: Shanghai Shenhua offer £75 million contract

According to Times, Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua have offered Odion Ighalo a contract worth £75 million ($91 million) extending over a period of four years. The new contract is seen as an attempt to ward off any effort by Man United to sign the 30-year-old on a permanent deal. The striker enjoyed a great start to life at Old Trafford, but the Premier League suspension hindered his attempts to establish himself under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Odion Ighalo transfer: Shanghai Shenhua unwilling to extend Ighalo loan deal

Ighalo's loan deal with Man United runs until the end of May. However, the Premier League is set to return only by mid-June. The Red Devils attempted to extend his loan contract, but Shanghai Shenhua have reportedly declined the move. The Chinese side have informed the player of their wish to see him return once his contract ends. Shanghai Shenhua are unwilling to extend his stay at Man United since the Chinese Super League's new season is set to begin in June.

Odion Ighalo transfer: Shanghai Shenhua expected £20 million for Ighalo deal

According to a report by Evening Standard, Shanghai Shenhua expected £20 million ($24 million) to make Ighalo's signing permanent. However, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not wish to secure a permanent deal at that point in time, rather demanding a loan extension beyond May.

Odion Ighalo transfer: Nigerian striker's time at Man United

Odion Ighalo had a splendid debut at Old Trafford in January this year. Since his debut, the Nigerian international has made three starts, during which he has scored four goals. The 30-year-old was on the verge of completing a permanent transfer to Old Trafford. However, recent reports suggest otherwise, despite Ighalo enjoying Ole Gunnar's Solskjaer's support at the club.

