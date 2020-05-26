Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details, Team News, Preview, Bundesliga Live

The highly-anticipated clash at the top of the Bundesliga table between Dortmund vs Bayern will take place at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:30 pm local time (10 pm IST). With the Bundesliga games being played behind closed doors, Dortmund will be without the support of the famous Yellow Wall. Here are the Dortmund vs Bayern live streaming details including the Dortmund vs Bayern team news for the Bundesliga live game.

ALSO READ: What Does Der Klassiker Mean? Why Is Dortmund Vs Bayern Called 'Der Klassiker'?

Dortmund vs Bayern live streaming: Der Klassiker preview

Bundesliga action finally returned on May 16 following a 61-day break and reignited the race at the top of the table. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund continued their winning ways since the return of football with two wins in their previous two games. The Bundesliga live game between the two German heavyweights gives Borussia Dortmund a chance to close the gap at the top to just one point whilst table-toppers Bayern Munich have the opportunity to pull away with a seven-point lead.

ALSO READ: Cesc Fabregas Still Furious With Wayne Rooney’s Dive That Ended Arsenal’s Historic Run

Dortmund vs Bayern live streaming: Dortmund vs Bayern team news

Here is the Dortmund vs Bayern team news and probable line-up ahead of the crunch clash on Tuesday. Lucien Favre's side will be without club captain Marco Reus who is out with a thigh problem. The defensive duo of Nico Schulz and Dan-Axel Zagadou will also miss the game due to injury. For the visitors, Hansi Flick has a host of problems in his midfield as the trio of Philippe Coutinho, Corentin Tolisso and Thiago Alcantara are all ruled out due to injuries.

Borussia Dortmund predicted starting lineup: Burki - Piszczek (c), Hummels, Akanji - Hakimi, Can, Brandt, Guerreiro - Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

Bayern Munich predicted starting lineup: Neuer (c) - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Gnabry, Muller, Coman - Lewandowski

ALSO READ: Barcelona Must Raise €69 Million By June To Deal With Financial Crisis: Report

Bundesliga live: Dortmund vs Bayern live streaming details

Fans in India can catch the Dortmund vs Bayern live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The Dortmund vs Bayern live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD and Star Sports 1/HD. The kickoff for the Bayern vs Dortmund game is scheduled for 6:30 PM local time (10 pm IST) on Tuesday, May 26.

ALSO READ: How To Watch Dortmund Vs Bayern In India? Bundesliga Live Streaming India Details