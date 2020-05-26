Cesc Fabregas Still Furious With Wayne Rooney’s Dive That Ended Arsenal’s Historic Run

AS Monaco star Cesc Fabregas revealed that he is still angry at the Wayne Rooney dive which led to the snapping of the 49-game Arsenal unbeaten run in the Premier League during the 2004-05 season. Man United great Wayne Rooney played an integral role in ending the Arsenal unbeaten run but 16 years later Cesc Fabregas remains furious at the 34-year-old Derby County player/manager for diving to win a penalty that turned the game on its head. The Man United vs Arsenal game at Old Trafford in the 2004-05 season ended 2-0 in favour of the Red Devils but the Wayne Rooney dive turned out to be the talking point of the game.

Man United vs Arsenal 2004-05: Cesc Fabregas on Wayne Rooney dive

While speaking to Man United legend Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel, Cesc Fabregas lifted the lid on the Wayne Rooney dive. The 33-year-old Cesc Fabregas recalled the time Wayne Rooney always looked to take a fall when Sol Campbell was around him. Fabregas also admitted that the Gunners felt 'emotional' and 'upset' at the manner of the loss after winning the Premier League title with the Arsenal Invincibles squad a season earlier.

Cesc Fabregas said, "You know Wayne dived for the penalty against Sol [Campbell]". The game was on course for Arsenal to stretch their unbeaten run to 50 games with the scores locked at 0-0 until 70 minutes. However, Wayne Rooney won Manchester United a controversial penalty after tumbling over Sol Campbell's outstretched leg which shifted the momentum towards the home side. Ces Fabregas continued by saying that the Arsenal players did not feel it was the 'right time' for the unbeaten streak to end.

Tempers flared in the tunnel following the full-time whistle. A feisty affair on the pitch led to a scrap in the tunnel and Cesc Fabregas revealed that he hurled a slice of pizza towards Sir Alex Ferguson at the time. Fabregas had only just broken into the Arsenal first team and remained an unused substitute on the night but highlighted the dejection Arsene Wenger's squad felt in the changing room.

Man United vs Arsenal: Arsenal unbeaten run ends

Ruud van Nistelrooy stepped up to convert the penalty that followed the Wayne Rooney dive to put the Red Devils in front on 73 minutes. On his 19th birthday, Wayne Rooney ended hopes of an Arsenal comeback when he slotted the ball in from close range. The 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in October 2004 ended the Arsenal unbeaten run at 49 games.

