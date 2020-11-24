MUN Vs IBKS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Game Preview

Manchester United will welcome Istanbul Basaksehir in a Champions League clash at Old Trafford. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 24 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our MUN vs IBKS Dream11 prediction, MUN vs IBKS Dream11 team and the probable MUN vs IBKS playing 11.

MUN vs IBKS live: MUN vs IBKS dream11 prediction and preview

The Red Devils are at the top of Group H, being level on points with second-placed RB Leipzig with two wins and one loss, which came in the hands of Istanbul Basaksehir in the reverse match earlier in the tournament. Istanbul Basaksehir, on the other hand, come into this fixture on the back of a 2-3 defeat to Besiktas in the Super Lig.

In terms of team news, Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard are fit while Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba are doubtful. Istanbul Basaksehir will be without Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Dani Martin, Victor Camarasa and Juanmi due to injuries. Based on recent form, our MUN vs IBKS match prediction is a narrow victory for the Red Devils.

MUN vs IBKS live: Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head

This will be the second times the two sides face each other. The last time the two sides met was earlier in the tournament where the Owls won the game 2-1 on home soil.

Another big three points on the line — let's make them ours! ✊#MUFC #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 24, 2020

MUN vs IBKS Dream11 prediction: Probable MUN vs IBKS playing 11

Manchester United probable 11 - Dean Henderson (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani

Istanbul Basaksehir probable 11 -Volkan Babacan (GK); Rafael, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo; Mehmet Topal, Irfan Kahveci; Edin Visca, Berkay Ozcan, Deniz Turuc, Demba Ba

MUN vs IBKS live: Top picks for MUN vs IBKS Dream11 team

MUN vs IBKS live: Manchester United top picks

Bruno Fernandes

Edinson Cavani

MUN vs IBKS live: Istanbul Basaksehir top picks

Demba Ba

Irfan Kahveci

MUN vs IBKS Dream11 prediction: MUN vs IBKS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Dean Henderson

Defenders - Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu

Midfielders - Irfan Kahveci, Bruno Fernandes (C), Mehmet Topal, Scott McTominay

Forwards - Demba Ba, Edinson Cavani (VC)

Note: The above MUN vs IBKS Dream11 prediction, MUN vs IBKS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MUN vs IBKS Dream11 team and MUN vs IBKS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram