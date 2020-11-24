MUN Vs IBKS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Game Preview

Quick links:
Manchester United will welcome Istanbul Basaksehir in a Champions League clash at Old Trafford. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 24 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our MUN vs IBKS Dream11 prediction, MUN vs IBKS Dream11 team and the probable MUN vs IBKS playing 11.
The Red Devils are at the top of Group H, being level on points with second-placed RB Leipzig with two wins and one loss, which came in the hands of Istanbul Basaksehir in the reverse match earlier in the tournament. Istanbul Basaksehir, on the other hand, come into this fixture on the back of a 2-3 defeat to Besiktas in the Super Lig.
In terms of team news, Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard are fit while Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba are doubtful. Istanbul Basaksehir will be without Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Dani Martin, Victor Camarasa and Juanmi due to injuries. Based on recent form, our MUN vs IBKS match prediction is a narrow victory for the Red Devils.
💫 #UCL— İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) November 24, 2020
⚽️ #IBFKMUN
🆚️ @ManUtd
🕙 23:00
📺 @beINSPORTS_TR pic.twitter.com/TzTXQWPoLA
This will be the second times the two sides face each other. The last time the two sides met was earlier in the tournament where the Owls won the game 2-1 on home soil.
Another big three points on the line — let's make them ours! ✊#MUFC #UCL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 24, 2020
Manchester United probable 11 - Dean Henderson (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani
Istanbul Basaksehir probable 11 -Volkan Babacan (GK); Rafael, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo; Mehmet Topal, Irfan Kahveci; Edin Visca, Berkay Ozcan, Deniz Turuc, Demba Ba
MUN vs IBKS live: Manchester United top picks
MUN vs IBKS live: Istanbul Basaksehir top picks
Goalkeeper - Dean Henderson
Defenders - Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu
Midfielders - Irfan Kahveci, Bruno Fernandes (C), Mehmet Topal, Scott McTominay
Forwards - Demba Ba, Edinson Cavani (VC)
Note: The above MUN vs IBKS Dream11 prediction, MUN vs IBKS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MUN vs IBKS Dream11 team and MUN vs IBKS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.