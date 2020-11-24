Griezmann WON'T Cut His Hair Even If Barcelona Ask Him; Family Wants His Hair Long

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has been a subject of controversy and criticism, particularly due to his reportedly damaged relationship with Lionel Messi. The striker, who joined the Camp Nou outfit in the summer of 2019, has failed to secure a spot in the starting lineup under three subsequent managers. With no growth in his career prospects since joining the Catalan giants, the only visible growth has been his hair, which he refuses to cut even if Barcelona ask him to.

Griezmann hairstyle won't change despite club's demand

Griezmann has often been blamed for focusing more on his hair than his performance on the field. Despite the criticism, the Frenchman has vowed not to cut his hair short. Speaking in the latest edition of Universo Valdano, the 29-year-old slammed his critics for the same.

Griezmann claims he will never chop his hair short even if the club asks him to do so, insisting his wife and children want him to keep it. HIs comments come at a time when the 2018 World Cup winner has reportedly endured a rough relationship within the dressing room, particularly with club icon Messi.

Griezmann contract ends in 2024 as his struggle continues

Griezmann insists he has not spoken since joining the club from Atletico Madrid in 2019. He claims he had vowed back then that he'd prefer to speak on the field and not off it. "Now I’ve said enough is enough. It is time to put things right," said Griezmann as things appear to head the wrong way for him under Ronald Koeman.

Griezmann has managed to net twice along with an assist in eight LaLiga appearances this season. Notably, these stats do not quite mirror his performance under Diego Simeone during his Wanda Metropolitano days. Recently, Barcelona presidential frontrunner Victor Font claimed it was a mistake on the part of Josep Maria Bartomeu to have signed the France international, following which Griezmann felt let down. Interestingly, his contract ends in 2024.

LaLiga news: Barcelona slip further in the title race

Griezmann started against his former club on Saturday but failed to have an impact for the Catalan giants. Barcelona lost to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Yannick Carrasco scoring the only goal of the match. With the defeat, Barcelona slipped further down the LaLiga standings as they sit 13th in the table after eight games.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Instagram