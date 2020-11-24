Zlatan Ibrahimovic Has A Personal Chef, Follows Strict Diet To Keep In Shape At 39

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic seems to be getting better and better with age. The Swedish superstar has already bagged 10 goals in six Serie A appearances this term and has fired the Rossoneri to the summit of the table. The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic scored two goals against Napoli this weekend and has a special diet to maintain his incredible form and fitness.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic goals for AC Milan this season

Stefano Pioli's AC Milan are currently enjoying life in Serie A at the moment, thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's incredible goalscoring form. The star forward has already netted 10 goals in six appearances despite missing a few games after testing positive for COVID-19. Milan are still undefeated in the league this season and have racked up 20 points from eight games.

Ibrahimovic scored two goals against Napoli in a 3-1 win for Piolo's side on Sunday to propel Milan back to the summit of the Serie A table. At 39, Zlatan is the oldest player to score ten Serie A goals in the first eight matchdays of the season. One reason for Zlatan's incredible form this season is his strict diet which he follows religiously to remain at the top of his game.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic diet: What foods does the veteran AC Milan forward eat?

According to reports from GQ Italia, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has every single food item he eats weighed on a scale, with everything measured to the exact gram. He often prefers to eat white meats, bresaola meat and fresh vegetables. However, frozen foods, ice cream and Italian pasta are on the list of forbidden foods for Zlatan.

Due to his job as a footballer, Zlatan's diet requires plenty of carbohydrates, though he tends to get that intake from cereals rather than the famous kinds of Italian pasta. Reports claim that Zlatan also has a personal chef as he prefers to keep his body weight between 92-94 kilograms.

Ibrahimovic is not a big fan of working out in the gym and rarely does weights. Instead, the four-time Ligue 1 champion gets his fair share of strength and conditioning training with taekwondo. Zlatan believes taekwondo training benefits the elasticity of his muscles and that mixed martial arts is better-suited for his physique which allows him to perform at the highest level of the game.

