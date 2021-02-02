Dortmund Vs Paderborn Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, DFB-Pokal Live

Borussia Dortmund take on SC Paderborn 07 in the third round of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Signal Induna Park on Tuesday, February 2, and is set to kick off at 1:15 AM (Wednesday, February 3 ) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Dortmund vs Paderborn live stream alongside other match details.

With Borussia Dortmund not in contention to win the Bundesliga title, the DFB-Pokal provides interim manager Edin Terzic the best possible opportunity to walk away with the trophy especially with Bayern Munich knocked out of the tournament. Dortmund started off their cup journey with a match against MSV Duisburg in the first round of DFB-Pokal with their last cup outing in the third round seeing them register a 2-0 win against Eintracht Braunschweig.

Also Read Liverpool Sign Ozan Kabak To Ease Defensive Woes, Option To Buy Set At £18m In Summer

The hosts will walk into the match brimming with confidence as they recorded a massive 3-1 win against Augsburg in their last Bundesliga game and will be looking to carry forward the same momentum. The Black and Yellows will look to progress through to the next stage of the German cup competition and move closer to winning some silverware this season.

Paderborn, on the other hand, started off their DFB-Pokal journey with a mammoth 5-0 win over SC Wiedenbrück. They will walk into the match after beating Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin in the second round of the game and will look to pull off yet another upset as they visit Induna Park on Tuesday.

Also Read Saint-Etienne Signs Striker Modeste On Loan, PSG Stays Quiet

Dortmund vs Paderborn team news and predicted playing 11

Dortmund will start the match with a depleted squad with Edin Terzic set to miss a number of first-team regulars for the DFB cup clash. Thomas Meunier and Axel Witsel miss out on this game and join Roman Burki and Dan-Axel Zagadou who also remain unavailable due to their respective injuries. Marcel Schmelzer and Thorgan Hazard will not be in contention as Edin Terzic looks to rotate his squad for this game. Paderborn on the other hand have a fully fit squad available for selections as Steffen Baumgart has not mentioned any fresh injury scares and health concerns before the Dortmund clash.

Also Read Jose Mourinho Says Tottenham's Loss Against Brighton Was A Collective Responsibility

How to watch Dortmund vs Paderborn live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the DFB-Pokal game for Indian viewers. Fans looking to follow the game can keep track of the social media accounts of both teams. According to Squawka, the match will be available in the US on ESPN Deportes. Indian viewers can follow the DFB-Pokal live and watch Dortmund vs Paderborn live stream on FanCode.

Dortmund vs Paderborn prediction

Despite missing a few key players, we expect Dortmund to register a routine victory and progress into round four of the DFB-Pokal with a comprehensive win against Paderborn.

Prediction- Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Paderborn

Also Read Anthony Martial Asks Man United To Help With Security After Racist Trolls, Death Threats