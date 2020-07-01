Dortmund's New Home Kit Compared To Popular Pokemon 'Pikachu' As Fans React To Kit Launch

The 2020-21 football season looks destined to be a great year for football shirt enthusiasts across the world as the new flashy Borussia Dortmund home kit was released on Wednesday. Puma released the Dortmund new home kit with the traditional black and yellow colours along with some eye-catching diagonal lightning bolts. The Dortmund home kit drew comparisons to Pokemon character 'Pikachu' due to the lightning bolts on the jersey.

⚠️ HIGH VOLTAGE: BU⚡️⚡️ WITH BVB pic.twitter.com/fPZNyoTQvU — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 1, 2020

Dortmund home kit 2020-21 draws similarities to Pokemon character Pikachu

The Dortmund new home kit incorporates the brand new sponsors 1&1, however, the telecommunications company logo will adorn the Dortmund home kit for Bundesliga matches only. Current partner and speciality chemicals group Evonik will continue to feature on the Dortmund home kit for DFB Pokal, UEFA competitions and other friendly matches. Dortmund signed a five-year deal with 1&1 which will expire in the summer of 2025.

Look good, feel good 👌 pic.twitter.com/gR4o81XQdO — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 1, 2020

The most striking part of the new Dortmund home kit is the resemblance to Pokemon character, Pikachu. Pikachu, one of the most famous Pokemon from the Japanese TV show had the power of striking opponents with lightning bolts and also had similar black and yellow colours on himself, albeit the black was few and far in between. The official Dortmund Twitter account also had some fun with their star Marco Reus while making a Pokemon reference.

Marco Reus, I choose you ⚡️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/u4GtPrfHDX — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 1, 2020

The diagonal lightning bolts on a stunning yellow background of the Dortmund home kit were inspired by the legendary Westfalenhallen station, the gateway that leads to the heart of the city. The well-crafted black graphic print on the jersey pays homage to elements of the architecture from the station itself. Puma also added an extra lightning bolt on the sleeve of the jersey. The shorts and socks of the new Dortmund home kit appear to be less electrified than the shirt but both are based on the standard Puma design.

Dortmund home kit 2020-21: Dortmund 2019-20 Bundesliga season review

Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund finished second on the Bundesliga table, 13 points behind champions Bayern Munich. Dortmund scored 84 goals in the Bundesliga, the most in their history in a single Bundesliga campaign while keeping the fourth-best defensive record in the German top-flight. Jadon Sancho finished the season as top scorer for the club with 19 goals to his name. Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi ended his two-year stint with Dortmund and is set to complete a move to Inter Milan later this week.

Image Credits - Borussia Dortmund, Pokemon Twitter