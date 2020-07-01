Man United Target Jadon Sancho Rejects Lucrative Bump In Pay From Dortmund: Reports

Man United transfer target Jadon Sancho has reportedly rejected a new deal from Borussia Dortmund as he looks to seal a return to the Premier League. According to the latest reports surrounding the Jadon Sancho transfer news, Dortmund are keen to hold on to the England international for another year and have rebuffed interest from other clubs. If Sancho rejects the deal offered to him by Dortmund, interest from Man United and other competitors is likely to increase. Here's a look at the latest Jadon Sancho transfer news, the Jadon Sancho contract situation at Dortmund, and Man United's interest in signing the England international.

Jadon Sancho contract: Man United eyeing England international after Sancho rejects deal

According to Sky Germany's transfer expert Max Bielefeld, Jadon Sancho will not renew his contract at Dortmund as he looks for a change and is keen to return to England. The Bundesliga giants are hoping to tie down the England international on a long-term contract at the club with a hefty pay raise. However, the Manchester City academy graduate does not consider his contract extension or a better salary as the motivation behind wanting a move and reports suggest it likely that Sancho rejects the deal offered by Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho transfer news: Jadon Sancho contract

German publication Sport Bild last week reported that the terms offered in the new Jadon Sancho contract could see his earnings double. Sancho signed a new contract a year into his Dortmund career, signing on until 2022. An extension to that deal has not been triggered yet and the Bundesliga giants could lose the England international for cheap next summer when he'll have only 12 months let on his contract.

Sancho could see his £5.5 million-a-year deal almost doubled to £9.1m if he pens an extension. While reports suggest that the Man United target will reject Dortmund's offer, the Bundesliga giants have pulled off this type of negotiation before, when they convinced former striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay when all seemed lost. However, the Gabon international later sought a £56 million move to Arsenal.

Jadon Sancho transfer news: Man United keen to lower Sancho asking price

The latest developments in the Jadon Sancho transfer news suggest that Man United will not shell out more than £50m for the services of the English winger. While the Dortmund star continues to be the top target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United in the summer, the Red Devils are unwilling to match Dortmund's Sancho asking price of £104 million (€113m). Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke remains confident of keeping the English international at Signal Iduna Park next season and has claimed that the 20-year-old or his suitors will not receive any discount amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

