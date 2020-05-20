DYB Vs BTE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Dynamo Brest will face BATE Borisov at the Regional Sports Complex Brestskiy in their next Belarusian Premier League clash. Dynamo Brest are currently on the seventh spot on the Belarus Premier League table with 13 points to their name. Dynamo Brest have managed to win four games out of the nine games played (Draw 1, Losses 4). Brest faced Energetik-BGU Minsk in their previous clash, which they lost 1-2.

As for BATE Borisov, they are placed top of the Belarusian Premier League table. BATE Borisov have a total of 19 points scored in their account. BATE Borisov have managed to win a total of six games out of the 9 played so far in the season (Draw 1, Losses 2) and played FK Slutsk in their last game, which they won 3-0.

The game will commence on Wednesday, May 20 at 9:30 pm IST. Fans can play the DYB vs BTE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DYB vs BTE Dream11 prediction, the DYB vs BTE Dream11 top picks and DYB vs BTE Dream11 team.

Also Read | Eden Hazard Retains Optimism After Ankle Surgery, Says He's Raring To Go For Real Madrid

DYB vs BTE Dream11 team

Also Read | Erling Haaland Put On 26lbs Muscle In A Year, Ex-coach Reveals Striker Has 'freak' Genes

DYB vs BTE Dream11 top picks

Roman Yuzepchuk (Captain) Oleksandr Noyok (Vice-captain) Denis Laptev Stanislav Dragun Igor Stasevich

Also Read | Atletico Madrid To Retain Memberships Of Season Ticket Holders Who Died In COVID-19 Crisis

DYB vs BTE Dream11 team (Full Squads)

DYB vs BTE Dream11 team: Dynamo Brest full squad

Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Sergey Ignatovich, Gabi Kiki, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Kirill Pechenin, Oleg Veretilo, Yevhen Khacheridi, Denis Duarte, Georgios Katsikas, Maksim Vitus, Pavel Savitskiy, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Oleksandr Noyok, Sergey Krivets, Sergey Kislyak, Artem Bykov, Roman Yuzepchuk, Elis Bakaj, Artem Milevskyi, Denis Laptev, Evgeni Shevchenko, Vsevolod Sadovskiy

DYB vs BTE Dream11 team: BATE Borisov full squad

Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja MiliÄ‡, Anton Saroka, Bojan DubajiÄ‡, Andrey Kudravets, Stanislav Dragun, Pavel Nekhajchik, Evgeni Yablonski, Dmitri Baga, Dmitry Bessmertniy, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Hervaine Moukam, Willum Thor Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Aleksandr Volodko, Andrei Patapenka, Bojan NastiÄ‡, Boris KopitoviÄ‡, Aleksandar FilipoviÄ‡, Zakhar Volkov, Egor Filipenko, Anton Chichkan, Aleksandr Svirski, Denis Scherbitski

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Flies Back To England As Premier League Clubs Look To Resume Training

DYB vs BTE Dream11 prediction

Our DYB vs BTE Dream11 prediction is that BATE Borisov will win this game.

Note: The DYB vs BTE Dream11 prediction, DYB vs BTE Dream11 top picks and DYB vs BTE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DYB vs BTE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.