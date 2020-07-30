Paulo Dybala Joins Juan Mata's 'Common Goal' Charity, To Donate 1% Of His Earnings

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala became the latest footballer to pledge one percent of his salary towards charity by joining Juan Mata’s “Common Goal”. The 'Paulo Dybala charity' story made headlines on Thursday, and the official Twitter account of Common Goal welcomed the newest member of their club. The 'Common Goal' charitable movement invests in organisations, using football to empower underprivileged children around the world.

Paulo Dybala charity: Juventus star joins Common Goal

The official Twitter account of Common Goal posted a video of Paulo Dybala's message on their channel. Having recently won the Scudetto, a smiling Dybala revealed that he was proud to join Common Goal. The 26-year-old forward then claimed that in order to achieve something with Common Goal, there needs to be unity and teamwork. Dybala becomes the 159th member to join Common Goal. The Argentine superstar joins Juventus ace joins Jurgen Klopp, Mats Hummels, Megan Rapinoe, Kasper Schmeichel, Eni Aluko and many other high-profile supporters who have pledged one percent of their earnings to the cause.

Paulo Dybala Common Goal charity: Juan Mata thanks Juventus star

Dybala went on to claim that he hopes the funds will be used to best effect to educate youngsters as well as eradicate the effects of violence, racism and discrimination in communities across the globe. Not long after Dybala's message, Common Goal co-founder and Man United midfielder Juan Mata hailed the Juve star for joining his cause. Despite having created the organisation only three years ago, Common Goal has managed to raise a reported £1.8million through several footballers and managers. The funds will be used to help vulnerable children and young people across the globe.

Paulo Dybala net worth

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Paulo Dybala's net worth is an estimated £30million ($40million). Dybala's net worth is boosted by the footballer's playing contract with Juventus. Dybala reportedly earns a whopping £11.5million ($15million) per year with Juventus. At Juventus, Dybala has won five Serie A titles, three Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups. Having picked up a thigh injury in the 2-0 win against Sampdoria last week, Dybala will be hoping to return to for the Old Lady's UCL tournament next month.

Image Credits - Paulo Dybala Instagram