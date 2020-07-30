Real Madrid Hitman Karim Benzema Thinks About winning The Ballon D’Or 'all The Time'

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema admitted that he thinks about winning the Ballon d'Or 'all the time' but insisted that it's not an obsession. Despite a largely successful career with the LaLiga giants, Karim Benzema is yet to win the award, which has been dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for over a decade. Benzema's Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric has been the only other player to claim the award since 2008. However, this year's Ballon d'Or will not be awarded as France Football confirmed the cancellation of the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema gives views on winning Ballon d'Or

While speaking on his YouTube channel, a supporter asked Karim Benzema about his ambitions of winning the elusive Ballon d'Or. The 32-year-old explained that he always thought about winning the Ballon d'Or since his early days as a footballer. "The Ballon d'Or is something that has helped me keep up the competitive nature and work towards an individual achievement", he said. However, the Real Madrid hitman insisted that the Ballon d'Or is not something that he is obsessed over but he always tries to play as the best footballer in the world. The Ballon d'Or ceremony for later this year will be cancelled for the first time since it began in 1956.

Karim Benzema vs Messi: LaLiga best player of the season and Benzema goals

In a vote conducted by Spanish publication Marca, the Real Madrid forward was voted as LaLiga's the best player for the 2019-20 season. Benzema scored 21 goals for Real Madrid in LaLiga and helped the Los Blancos to their first league title since 2017. Benzema picked up 37 per cent of the total votes while Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi finished in second place with 31 per cent of the votes.

Benzema will be hoping to continue his rich vein of goalscoring form when Real Madrid face Man City at the Etihad Stadium on August 7 in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola's side recorded a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in their first leg of the UCL last 16. The LaLiga champions will have to overturn a 2-1 deficit in order to progress through to the quarter-finals of the competition. Benzema has won a total of four UCL titles with Real Madrid.

Image Credits - Karim Benzema Instagram