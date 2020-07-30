Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Juventus Title Win By Splurging £5.5m On STUNNING Yacht

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s affinity for yachts is no hidden secret. The Portuguese star is regularly seen relaxing on expensive yachts at exotic locales with his family. Cristiano Ronaldo’s social media accounts are full of pictures of such escapades. Now it looks like the player has treated himself to a massive gift, as the player celebrates Juventus’ Serie A title victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo yacht: Forward buys new yacht to celebrate Juventus Serie A title

Juventus won their ninth consecutive Serie A title this week and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated the victory in style. The 35-year-old played a starring role for the Old Lady, scoring 31 goals for Juventus in the league this season. Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his club’s success by splurging on a 27-metre long yacht. The Daily Mail reported the Cristiano Ronaldo yacht development, revealing that the player’s new yacht costs an eye-watering £5.5 million.

The publication disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo handpicked the stunning vessel after he took a liking to it at the Azimut-Benetti shipyards in Viareggio. Cristiano Ronaldo has bought the yacht to spend the summer holidays with his family in style. The customized yacht consists of five cabins, six bathrooms, two relaxation areas, a large lounge, a dining room, a contemporary kitchen and full-height windows. The view offered from the yacht is a sight to behold as well, with Cristiano Ronaldo sharing a sneak peek of the panoramic view on his social media accounts.

The Ronaldo family broke in the new yacht for the first time last week, when the forward along with his kids and partner Georgina Rodriguez set sail along the coasts of Celle Ligure last week. The pair had shared pictures from their time together on their social media accounts, much to the excitement of their fans. While Cristiano Ronaldo has been regularly sharing pictures of himself with his family aboard luxury yachts, the Daily Mail reported that earlier the forward used to rent the Africa I yacht from a charter company. Now, with Cristiano Ronaldo having his own yacht, his social media accounts will surely see more of the big money purchase.

How much is Cristiano Ronaldo net worth?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth has grown over the years, with Goal.com pegging the player’s net worth at £361 million. The player’s net worth has been boosted by a combination of football contracts, endorsement deals and business investments. Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth reached its peak this year as the player pocketed £84m in earnings last year. As a result, the player was ranked second in the list of the World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2020 by Forbes, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary forming a major portion of his net worth. At Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary ensures that the player pockets a massive £26 million-a-year in wages at Juventus.

Disclaimer: The above Cristiano Ronaldo net worth, Cristiano Ronaldo yacht and Cristiano Ronaldo salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: instagram/cristiano