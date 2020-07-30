Man City Agree €43M Deal With Bournemouth For Nathan Ake As Koulibaly Move Hits Roadblock

Bournemouth have reportedly accepted Man City's bid of €43 Million ($53.30 million) for Dutch defender Nathan Ake. The 25-year-old centre back has made a name for himself while playing for Bournemouth in the Premier League. Nathan Ake was expected to leave the club as Bournemouth finished 17th in the Premier League 2019-20 points table which led to their relegation from the English top-tier league. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano now claims that Man City have agreed to the signing of the centre-back and it's just a matter of time till the Blues make the deal official. Man City initially wanted to sign Kalidou Koulibaly but the deal went south because of the sour relation between Napoli and Manchester City over a failed deal involving Jorginho, who now plays for Chelsea.

Premier League transfers: Nathan Ake to Man City is a done deal

Man City have found an agreement to sign Nathan Aké from Bournemouth.

€43M will be the fee - paperworks time to complete the deal.

Pep wants him after problems for Koulibaly (Man City are still angry with Napoli because of Jorginho/Chelsea deal two years ago) 🔵 #MCFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2020

Premier League transfers: John Stones to swap Etihad for Stamford Bridge?

Nathan Ake is a product of Chelsea's youth system and was loaned out to Bournemouth in 2016. Bournemouth signed the Dutch international permanently for £20 million in 2017. Nathan Ake's arrival will seemingly lead to John Stones' exit from Man City. John Stones had a poor run with Man City this season. Eric Garcia and Fernandinho overshadowed the Englishman this season and Pep Guardiola had a lot of thinking to do to re-build his defence. John Stones is tipped to join Chelsea as Frank Lampard is also in desperate need to sign a quality central defender.

Football transfer news: Pep Guardiola eyeing crucial signings

Man City failed to defend their title this season as Liverpool single-handedly dominated the league to win their first Premier League title in 30 years. Pep Guardiola looks motivated to make some important signings to go neck-to-neck with Liverpool next season. Man City are also rumoured to have sealed the deal for Valencia's 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres as a replacement for Bayern Munich signing Leroy Sane. Man City legend David Silva will leave the club after 10 successful years and striker Sergio Aguero has just one year remaining on his current contract. Pep Guardiola will look to build a team for the future and these signings could indicate things to come for Manchester City.

