East Bengal Likely To Enter ISL After Roping In Shree Cement As Investors

In Bengal, one's appetite consists of three major items, fish, political debates and football, and making all football fans across the nation happy is the iconic football club, East Bengal. East Bengal makes its entry in the Indian Super League, a few months after it's oldest rival from the grounds, Mohun Bagan. The decision on Wednesday makes all soccer fans across the country awaiting a Mohun Bagan versus East Bengal at ISL.

East Bengal announced that it has roped in a new investor in Shree Cement. The arrival of the new investor will solve the club's financial struggles after Shree Cements have finally announced stepping in as investors for the club. East Bengal has been pushing for a spot in the ISL for a while now and will now approach the ISL authorities after having sorted their financial issues.

"I want to thank Arup Biswas, Minister of Public Works and Youth Services & Sports of West Bengal and Tarun Jhunjhunwala, Chief Executive, Reliance who have constantly supported us during our fight. I also want to thank the representatives of Shree Cement who are present here today. We are extremely happy.," Debabrata Sarkar, senior official of East Bengal said in front of Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Club which has been around for 131 years has already made it to the ISL after it’s tie-up with ATK backed by the RPG Sanjiv Goenka Group. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly too is one of the board of directors. The club has signed on players for the new team to gear up for the ISL under coach Antonio Habas.

Mohun Bagan's Srinjoy Bose told Republic TV, that it would be great for ISL and for all fans of football.

The announcement of the tie-up with the 100-year-old club was made in front of West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Miss Banerjee also went on to remind all of the importance of football in Bengal. She also stated that three gates would be made in Kolkata, to pay respect to three major clubs from Bengal. She said, "Kolkata is gateway of football. I had said three gates to be made, mohunbagan gate, east bengal gate and mohamadan gate. These three need to be made."

Image Credits: East Bengal Facebook