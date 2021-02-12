East Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

The 91st match of the Hero Indian Super League sees SC East Bengal take on Hyderabad FC in their upcoming ISL clash on Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on February 11 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at East Bengal vs Hyderabad live stream alongside other details of this match.

.@sc_eastbengal battle to keep their top-four hopes alive while @HydFCOfficial look to take a major step towards the semi-finals👊



Who will come out on top in #SCEBHFC? 💪#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/qd53pSvvCW — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 12, 2021

Fourth-placed Hyderabad FC are set to play SC East Bengal who are slotted 10th in the ISL Standings. While the Nizams walk into the match following an eight-match unbeaten run, SC East Bengal will start the match after registering a narrow 1-2 win against Jamshedpur FC in their recent competitive outing. The hosts are mathematically still in the race for a top-four finish but will have to rely on other teams to deliver results in their favour. The visitors, on the other hand, have it comparatively easy as Hyderabad FC are currently tied on points with the likes of FC Goa, Northeast United FC, and a win on Friday will be enough to solidify their claim for a playoff spot.

The Red and Golds played Hyderabad FC in December last year during the reverse fixture which saw both teams play out a five-goal thriller. SC East Bengal managed to take the lead in the first half banking on Jacques Maghoma's strike while Hyderabad's Adriane Santana missed a penalty kick which saw the Kolkata outfit head into halftime with a one-goal advantage. However, the Nizams managed to turn things around pretty quickly as Santana's quickfire brace within the first 15 minutes of the second half saw Hyderabad FC hold a lead for the first time in the match. Holicharan Narzary hit the final nail in the coffin as he found the back of the net around the 70th-minute mark as Jacques Maghoma's 80th-minute goal was not enough to see SC East Bengal collect any points in the match.

Where to watch East Bengal vs Hyderabad live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The East Bengal vs Hyderabad live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

East Bengal vs Hyderabad prediction

SC East Bengal will be looking to get their fourth win of the season but face a tough task in a top-four opponent. Given the team’s form and squad quality, we expect Hyderabad FC to edge out a narrow win and pocket three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 0-1 Hyderabad FC

