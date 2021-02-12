SCEB Vs HFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

SC East Bengal lock horns with Hyderabad FC in their upcoming Hero Indian Super League clash on Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on February 11 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the SCEB vs HFC Dream11 prediction alongside other details of this match.

😍 It feels so good to say, 𝙄𝙏'𝙎 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃𝘿𝘼𝙔!



⚽ Friday night football ft. Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal, coming to you from Vasco. Tell us where you will be watching from?#SCEBHFC #LetsFootball #HarKadamNayaDum #HydKeHainHum #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/9BUrRCxp3C — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) February 12, 2021

SC East Bengal walk into the game as the 10th ranked team on the Indian Super League table. They have managed to register three wins, seven draws, and lost six games while acquiring 16 points from as many matches this season. Robbie Fowler’s men are mathematically still in contention to finish in the top four and qualify for the playoffs. Despite ranking so low in their debut ISL season, a win over Hyderabad FC coupled with a few results falling in their favour will see them make it into the playoffs. However, their qualification depends heavily on other teams as they will be needing favours from them to deny teams like NorthEast United FC, FC Goa, and Hyderabad a spot in the final four.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, walk into the match ranking fourth in the ISL standings. The Nizams are on a fantastic run of form and are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run. With five wins and 23 points to their name, the visitors of this match played out a stalemate against NorthEast United FC in their last competitive outing. They will aim to continue building on their good form and secure a playoff spot for themselves as soon as possible. Manuel Marquez's men will see this match as an opportunity to cement a top 4 spot for themselves by registering a win on Friday.

SCEB vs HFC Dream11 Team: SCEB vs HFC Playing 11

Goalkeeper- L Kattimani

Defenders- N. Das, A. Rai, S. Neville, A. Mishra

Midfielders- M. Yasir, J. Maghoma, H. Narzary, M. Steinmann

Strikers- B. Enobakhare, A. Santana

SCEB vs HFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- A. Santana or M. Steimann

Vice-Captain- - B. Enobakhare or H. Narzary,

SCEB vs HFC Match Prediction

We expect Hyderabad FC to continue on their fantastic run of form and go on to pocket three crucial points as the Nizams look to solidify their position to finish in the top four of the ongoing ISL campaign.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 0-1 Hyderabad FC

Note: The above SCEB vs HFC Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs HFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCEB vs HFC Dream11 Team and SCEB vs HFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.