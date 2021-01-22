East Bengal Vs Mumbai City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

SC East Bengal take on Mumbai City FC on Matchday 14 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 campaign. The match is slated to be played on Friday, January 22 at Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama and is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the East Bengal vs Mumbai City live stream, prediction, playing 11, and other details of this game.

Mumbai City FC have had an impeccable run in the ongoing Indian Super League as the Islanders are currently slotted at the top of the table. Sergio Lobera's men have lost only one of their 11 matches, drawing two and winning eight games. With 26 points to their name, Mumbai City FC walk into the match with a 2-point lead over second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan and still have a game in hand. The league leaders will see the match as an opportunity to extend their lead to five points and establish their authority in the tournament.

SC East Bengal on the other hand are slotted 10th on the ISL points table. Robbie Fowler's men have registered just 12 points from as many games with two wins, six draws, and four losses to their tally. The hosts' last outing in the Indian Super League saw them play out a staple 0-0 draw against Chennaiyin FC. After a 3-0 thrashing during their last meeting against Mumbai City FC, SC East Bengal will be looking to get their revenge and walk away with three crucial points.

East Bengal vs Mumbai City team news and playing 11

Mumbai City FC- Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Adam le Fondre

SC East Bengal- Debjit Majumder, Daniel Fox, Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Ankit Mukherjee, Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Milan Singh, Bright Enobakhare, Jacques Maghoma

How to watch East Bengal vs Mumbai City live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The East Bengal vs Mumbai City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

East Bengal vs Mumbai City prediction

Mumbai City FC registered a comprehensive win during the last meeting of both these teams in December last year. Adam le Fondre's brace along with a second-half goal from Hernan Santana helped the Islanders win the match by a massive 3-0 margin. Given the purple patch of form Sergio Lobera's side is in, we predict yet another comfortable win for the Islanders as Mumbai City FC will aim to do the double against SC East Bengal on Friday.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 0-3 Mumbai City FC