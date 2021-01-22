Man United Target Dayot Upamecano On Bayern's Radar, Leipzig Star Could Cost €42.5m

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have been on the hunt for a new centre-back to partner with Harry Maguire at the backline. The club were linked with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, but the rumours died down prematurely. Man United were also keeping a close tab on RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, a fact confessed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself. Despite frequent reports linking Upamecano to Man United, Bayern Munich have now emerged as the surprise destination for the 22-year-old Frenchman.

Upamecano to Bayern after David Alaba's exit?

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed the defending European champions’ interest in signing the RB Leipzig player. Bayern find themselves in a fix with David Alaba set to leave the club next summer once his contract comes to an end.

The Austrian is set to join defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. An agreement to this end will be reached and the player will ink down on the dotted lines within the next few weeks. Hence, the transfer activity from the Allianz Arena based outfit to fill in the boots of the Austrian international has gained momentum.

Upamecano release clause estimated at €42.5m

While confirming Bayern’s interest in Upamecano in interaction with Sport BILD, Rummenigge did insist that the 22-year-old will continue with Leipzig until the end of the current season. Thus it was too early to suggest he would definitely be at the Allianz Arena next season, said the Bayern chief.

But the defender will not come cheap for the Bavarians. Upamecano, who is closing in on 100 Bundesliga appearances with the club, will cost Bayern at least €42.5 million. Rummenigge is aware of the hefty Upamecano release clause and insists Leipzig’s price demand will play a key role in determining the transfer.

Bayern to renew Boateng's contract?

Besides, there have been rumours of a new contract for Jerome Boateng who recently brought up his 300th appearance with the Bundesliga heavyweights. And the Bayern chief confirmed that manager Hansi Flick was happy with the 32-year-old’s performances, thus hinting at further contracts on his future at the club, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season.

Image courtesy: Dayot Upamecano Instagram