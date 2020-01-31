Bruno Fernandes 'fell In Love' With Manchester United When He Saw Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he has loved the club since watching Cristiano Ronaldo play for the Red Devils. Fernandes’ signing from Sporting Lisbon was announced on Wednesday and the player was snapped with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Thursday.

Bruno Fernandes speaks about his love for Manchester United

🔴 🤝 🇵🇹#MUFC is delighted to announce the signing of Bruno Fernandes! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020

Bruno Fernandes plays alongside Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal National Team. While speaking to manutd.com, Fernandes confessed that his love for Manchester United began when he started watching Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then, he has been a big fan of Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes is grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes was also asked about his feelings on his move to Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes asserted that it feels incredible to play for Manchester United. He claimed that he has worked hard to get to this moment and he could promise the fans that he will give everything for the badge to help bring them success and trophies. Fernandes also thanked Sporting for their efforts in his progress. He also felt grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club management for their trust in him.

Manchester United had signed Cristiano Ronaldo for Sporting Lisbon

📂 We'll file this under things we love to see 😎 pic.twitter.com/fIV9p2ijuB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo was also signed from Sporting Lisbon in 2002-03 by Sir Alex Ferguson. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner went on to win three Premier League titles, UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup, before securing a move to Real Madrid in 2009.

Sporting Lisbon reveal Bruno Fernandes transfer details

According to the details by Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes’ initial fee amounts to €55 million. It also includes several bonuses if certain conditions are fulfilled. The first bonus amounts to €5 million if the midfielder makes a certain number of appearances for Manchester United. Sporting Lisbon would receive an additional €5 million in bonus if Manchester United manage to qualify for the Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes would provide much-needed depth to an injury-plagued Manchester United midfield (courtesy of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay’s injuries). The player has scored 15 goals, while also managing 14 assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for Sporting Lisbon this season.

