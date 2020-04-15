Eden Hazard Is The Greatest Ever Premier League Player, Juan Mata Explains Why

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has heaped praise on former Premier League star Eden Hazard, calling him 'the greatest ever player to play in England'. The duo played together at Chelsea before Mata joined Man United, while Hazard left the Blues last season to join Real Madrid.

Juan Mata hails Eden Hazard as greatest Premier League player

Juan Mata recently spoke to Man United's official website. He was quizzed on who according to him was the greatest player ever to play in the Premier League. Mata claimed that Eden Hazard was the best Premier League player according to him, and the toughest he has played against.

Eden Hazard could win games by himself: Juan Mata

Juan Mata claimed that Eden Hazard had the ability to win games for his team all by himself. He revealed that he trained alongside the Belgian international for 18 months, and he could well comprehend the level that he could achieve. Mata departed for Man United in 2014 but didn't fall short of praise for his former teammate.

Eden Hazard is unlucky at Real Madrid: Juan Mata

Juan Mata spoke on Eden Hazard's move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. He asserted that Hazard has been unlucky since joining Los Blancos, with an injury-plagued debut season. However, he expressed hope that the Belgian will soon bounce back and achieve great success under manager Zinedine Zidane.

Eden Hazard stats for Chelsea

The Eden Hazard stats for Chelsea were quite amazing to regard him as one of the best players to play in the Premier League. During his seven-season stay at Chelsea, he made 352 appearances across all club competitions. Hazard stats also boast of an incredible 110 goals for the Blues. He also won the Premier League and UEFA Europa League twice during his Chelsea career.

