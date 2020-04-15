Premier League Clubs Looking To Resume Full Group Training By End Of May: Reports

Premier League players have reportedly been instructed that clubs expect them to start full training in the month of May. According to British media, clubs have sent emails to their players instructing them to shift their current training regimen into an offseason-like training schedule. This could possibly be another hint that the clubs are bracing for a Premier League return later this year. The 20 Premier League clubs will reportedly begin their new training system from May 5.

Coronavirus in UK: Premier return to be sooner than rumoured?

The rapid outbreak of coronavirus in the UK and across Europe had forced the Premier League to be suspended for an indefinite period of time. Despite speculations that the 2019-20 season could be abandoned altogether, it appears the clubs are desperate to resume the season and conclude it on the pitch.

Multiple publications have reported that Premier League clubs have instructed their players to 'scale back' their individual workout programmes until May 4 before commencing a 'traditional pre-season'. Certain reports also suggest that clubs are hoping to resume group training by the end of May.

As clubs hope a Premier League return by mid-June, players have reportedly been told not to leave the country during this period. Furthermore, the clubs have also told informed the players that they will have to be ready to resume regular training at a 48-hour notice.

Coronavirus in UK: Premier League return and completion in five weeks

The UK has so far recorded over 90,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with a death toll north of 10,000. The country remains in lockdown as the health officials try to contain the outbreak. While the UK government does not expect things to change anytime soon, the Premier League clubs are reportedly convinced that the suspended season could resume in June.

If resumed as planned by the clubs, the remaining 10 Matchdays could be concluded withing five weeks by having each club play two games a week. All games will likely be played in empty stadiums as the priority for the league remains to conclude the season while also keeping in mind that large gatherings need to be avoided for the foreseeable future.

