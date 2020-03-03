Eden Hazard Missed More Games For Real Madrid In 6 Months Than 7 Seasons At Chelsea

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea back in the summer of 2019 for a reported transfer fee of €100 million. But Eden Hazard hasn't been able to perform at his optimum for Los Blancos due to his injury woes at the club. A surprising fact barring the Eden Hazard injury update was that the Belgian missed more games this season for Real Madrid than he did in seven seasons with Chelsea due to injury.

Eden Hazard injury update: Eden Hazard overweight during pre-season

Following his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu, fans labelled Eden Hazard overweight due to his time off after the Europa League triumph with the Blues and his pre-season was pestered with a hamstring issue. Even Real Madrid labelled Eden Hazard overweight as the player didn't fit in his jersey which was too tight at the time. Just before the La Liga season began, there was an Eden Hazard injury update as the same hamstring problem forced him to miss the opening three games of the season.

Eden Hazard overweight no more but becomes a father for the fourth time

Following the birth of his fourth child in October, Eden Hazard missed the game against Mallorca just at the time he appeared to settle into his new surroundings. There were glimpses of the same Eden Hazard form the Belgian showed at Stamford Bridge as the forward was gelling with the rest of the Real Madrid squad but worse days lay ahead at the start of November.

Eden Hazard injury Update: Horror in the Champions League

During the clash against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League, Eden Hazard picked up an ankle injury following a collision with national teammate Thomas Meunier. The medical team deemed the Eden Hazard injury update as an external bruise and the player was set to spend only 10 days on the sidelines. However, extensive research proved that the Eden Hazard injury update was an 'incomplete external microfracture' and no timeline was given on his return.

Eden Hazard injury update: Missed mored games this season already than with Chelsea in seven

Eden Hazard has missed more games through injury for Real Madrid in 6 months than has done for Chelsea in 7 years and has just 1 goal this season. Something is really wrong pic.twitter.com/Q6iZdVeTMD — Hale (@CFCHale) February 23, 2020

Eden Hazard has already missed 21 games this season for Real Madrid and most certainly will be out for much longer. During his time in west London, the 29-year-old missed only 20 games for Chelsea in seven seasons due to injury. There was no injury that left him out for more than five games in a Chelsea shirt although a hip issue in 2015-16 did force him to miss five games and 42 days of action. But the last injury alone for Real Madrid has forced him out of 19 games already this campaign keeping him out of crucial fixtures including the two legs against Man City in the Champions League as well as the El Clasico.

Eden Hazard injury update: Eden Hazard form to drop?

An injury with such inconsistent game time is most likely to have an effect on a player like Eden Hazard. At the pinnacle of his career, Eden Hazard at Chelsea was sublimely carrying them for most parts of the season with superb performances. Real Madrid can only hope that Hazard finds that form once again if he plays for the Spanish side again this season as they are closing in on the La Liga title.