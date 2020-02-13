Eden Hazard Looks Sharp In Training Before Potential Real Madrid Return: WATCH

Real Madrid could feature summer signing Eden Hazard in the weekend clash against Celta Vigo. Hazard was back in training after a long absence due to an injury sustained in the Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain in November 2019. Hazard joined Real Madrid in the summer for a reported fee of €100 million.

Eden Hazard training: Former Chelsea man returns after a long injury lay-off

Eden Hazard has been restricted to just 13 appearances in his debut campaign for Real Madrid so far this season, with injuries forcing him to miss several games. While Real Madrid have dealt with the absence of Eden Hazard, Zinedine Zidane would love to call upon the services of the star attacker as the business end of the campaign is near, with the Los Blancos competing for both LaLiga and Champions League honours. In a report by AS, the Real Madrid manager has looked to evade taking any risks with Hazard so far, but the French man could play the former Chelsea man against Celta Vigo this weekend.

Eden Hazard training: Eden Hazard looks sharp as he eyes return vs Celta Vigo

Eden Hazard training: Eyes on Real Madrid vs Man City Champions League clash?

Zinedine Zidane will cautiously tread on the Eden Hazard recovery path, with focus on the Real Madrid vs Man City Champions League Round of 16 clashes. In a video posted by both Real Madrid and Eden Hazard on their respective Twitter accounts, the Belgian international looks sharp and it would be interesting to see if he features against Celta Vigo as expected. Eden Hazard was seen practising his finishing and one of the shots saw the goalkeeper rooted to his spot as the Real Madrid No.7 found the corner with a touch of brilliance.

