Jadon Sancho To Accept Man United's Offer As City Didn't Add 'anti-United' Clause: Reports

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has decided to leave the club at the end of the season, as per reports in Germany. Despite interest from major clubs across European leagues, Manchester United are considered as the front-runners to sign the England international in the summer transfer window.

#mufc have already made inroads on a deal for Jadon Sancho #mulive [@johncrossmirror, mirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 12, 2020

Also Read | Manchester United to place whopping £120 million bid to get Jadon Sancho from Dortmund

Jadon Sancho transfer: Man United set to sign the winger

Sancho has been United’s priority attacking target for the past 12 months. City didn’t insert an ‘anti-United’ clause in his Dortmund deal, which could be an important factor this summer #mufc https://t.co/9ZzGv00Hgh — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) February 12, 2020

According to British media outlet Mirror, Jadon Sancho is interested in securing a return back to England. Sancho had earlier played for Man City before his stint with Dortmund. According to Standard, Man United have been interested in signing the star since the past 12 months. It is reported that Man City had not inserted an “anti-United” clause, which would be of benefit for the Old Trafford side.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho has a new admirer in the form of ex-Borussia Dortmund player Lucas Barrios

Jadon Sancho transfer: Man City do not wish to re-sign the winger

According to reports, United would have to shell out at least £100 million for Sancho who has scored 15 goals this season. It is reported that the player's contract at Dortmund does not include a release clause. The Red Devils plan to make him the highest-paid star of the club with an estimated wage offer of £200,000 per week. On the other hand, Man City have not expressed any willingness to re-sign Sancho who had joined Dortmund in 2017.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho: Liverpool and Manchester United look to sign unsettled Dortmund wonderkid

Jadon Sancho transfer: Ed Woodward opens up on Man United rebuild

While speaking to a fan forum, Man United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had claimed that the upcoming summer transfer window will be an important opportunity for the club to rebuild their side. Woodward has claimed that the signing of Bruno Fernandes and return of key players from injury will be a boost for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

📝 Our man on the ground explains how @B_Fernandes8 is already impressing his team-mates, coaches and manager... 🇵🇹#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 12, 2020

He also hoped the best for this season, stating that United are still in contention for the Europa League and the FA Cup. They can also push for Champions League qualification. Woodward also acceded that the club was not in a position to win laurels at present, but a summer squad “rebuild” will be an important step towards success.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho set for Borussia Dortmund exit after chaos at club

Man United will next play against Chelsea

Man United are enduring a difficult campaign this season. They have slipped to the eighth spot in the Premier League after their draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Matchday 25. They have bagged 35 points in 25 games in the Premier League, winning just nine games in all. The Red Devils will next play against Chelsea on February 17 (February 18, according to IST).