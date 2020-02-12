Manchester United To Place Whopping £120 Million Bid To Get Jadon Sancho From Dortmund

The 2020/21 Premier League season could be a sort of homecoming for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, who closes in on the move back to England. With Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool sniffing on a possibility of signing the former Manchester City winger, it will surely be astonishing to see Jadon Sancho glide past defenders in the Bundesliga next season. According to multiple reports, Manchester United are favourites to land the young English winger, with the transfer fee being quoted in the range of £120 million.

Manchester United transfer rumours: Jadon Sancho to Manchester United?

#mufc are battling hard to sign Jadon Sancho and believe they are in pole position ahead of Chelsea. It is a two-way fight between the two clubs. Borussia Dortmund are ready to sell if the price is right and expect a bidding war #mulive [mirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 11, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is shepherding the Manchester United rebuild and chairman Ed Woodward has backed Solskjaer to spend in the transfer market in the next summer window. Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is on the top of Solskjaer’s priority list, with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester City’s James Maddison also amongst the primary targets. However, prising Sancho out from Dortmund won’t be easy, despite his differences with manager Lucien Favre. Manchester United will have to part away from a figure close to £120 million if they have to sign the former Manchester City winger.

Does Chelsea's interest in Hakim Ziyech mean Jadon Sancho to Manchester United?

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea were also interested in signing Jadon Sancho, but their reported interest in Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech could end their Sancho interest. Chelsea have reportedly agreed on a deal with Ajax for the Moroccan international worth €45 million. However, Chelsea could still be interested in signing Sancho from Dortmund, if the agreement for Ajax falls through.

Manchester United transfer rumours: Is Jadon Sancho the solution to Manchester United's problems?

Manchester United have struggled in the Premier League this season with only 9 wins in 25 matches, seeing them slip to 8th in the Premier League table. Sancho has scored 15 goals while assisting a further 16 in all competitions for Dortmund this season and would certainly add quality to United, who have struggled this season and could have more if it was not for Marcus Rashford. Manchester United signed Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window, while they also snapped up Odion Ighalo on loan until the end of the season.

