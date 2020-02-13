LaLiga Reports Abuses Hurled At Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos During Osasuna Clash

According to Spanish outlet AS, LaLiga has complained against offensive chants targetted at Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. In the match against Osasuna on Sunday, home fans (Osasuna) hurled abuses at Ramos with humiliating slogans. There were also instances of objects being thrown at the captain.

Sergio Ramos abuse: Osasuna fans chant "Die Ramos" during Real Madrid clash

According to the report, around 400 fans shouted slogans like 'Die Ramos' at Pamplona. The Osasuna fans also targetted other players of the travelling side. They also abused Real Madrid fans present at the stadium. Sergio Ramos scored for Los Blancos in the 37th minute, during which one of the fans threw a lighter towards the captain. It forced one of the Osasuna players to throw it off the field.

Real Betis fans abuse referee during match against Barcelona

There were chants targetted at Roman Zozulya and the Albacete player forced the speaker to ask the spectators (at the half-time break) to respect the player. Similar instances were reported in the game between Real Betis and Barcelona when objects were thrown at the referee as a response to the sending off of Betis star Nabil Fekir.

Sergio Ramos scores against Osasuna

Real Madrid played against Osasuna in which Los Blancos emerged victorious after an epic comeback. Unai Garcia opened the scoring for Osasuna in the 14th minute and the home side maintained their lead until the 33rd minute. Right then, Isco equalised for Real Madrid from a great strike. Sergio Ramos headed in the second goal for LaLiga leaders just five minutes later.

Lucas Vasquez scored the team’s third goal in the 84th minute after Karim Benzema displayed excellent skills inside the penalty area. Zinedine Zidane’s summer signing Luka Jovic finished with a weak-footed volley in the injury time of the game as Real Madrid maintained their lead in the competition. Zidane’s side will next play against Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Monday IST.

