Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Criticises Real Madrid For Eden Hazard's Troubles

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has blamed Real Madrid for Eden Hazard’s situation at the Spanish Capital. The Belgian international has been out of the squad since November last year and is likely to return this month for Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lauds Eden Hazard as "world-class"

While speaking to Dj MariiO (a YouTuber), Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated that if Eden Hazard is not playing well, it is because something is going on at Madrid. He asserted that Hazard was a great player. He is a level above in terms of football, claimed Guardiola. Guardiola further claimed that Hazard had proved himself in England and he needs some time to adapt to a new league.

Eden Hazard spent seven seasons at Chelsea

Eden Hazard had secured a move to his dream club Real Madrid last summer for a reported fee of €100 million. The former Chelsea winger had an amazing stint with the Blues. He scored 110 goals, along with 92 assists in 352 appearances across seven seasons.

Eden Hazard is out of squad due to ankle injury

This was Eden Hazard’s second injury with Real Madrid since his transfer to Los Blancos. The Belgian had to sit on the sidelines in the initial LaLiga matches due to an injury in the pre-season.

He sustained an ankle injury when Real Madrid played against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the group stage of the Champions League. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is known for his cautious approach while dealing with injured players. He would not risk Hazard due to the fact that the club have some important clashes. It includes playing against Manchester City in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Hazard was also not included in the squad to face Atletico Madrid last Saturday.

Eden Hazard is yet to adapt to LaLiga

Eden Hazard has found it difficult to adapt to LaLiga. He has made just 13 appearances for Zidane, while scoring just once and managing four assists. His side are leading in LaLiga, having a three-point advantage over second-placed Barcelona. Real Madrid will next play against Real Sociedad on Thursday.