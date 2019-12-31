Eden Hazard Delights Real Madrid Fans With Video Revealing His Return To Full Fitness

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has been on the sidelines after sustaining an injury against PSG. The player has missed many important games including the most anticipated El Clasico. However, a new video of the player has surfaced on social media emphasising his recovery.

Also Read | Chelsea Team of the Decade: Eden Hazard, Lampard spearhead successful decade for Blues

Video posted by Real Madrid shows Eden Hazard working out in the training facility

The video, posted officially by Real Madrid on social media, shows Eden Hazard working out in Valdebebas (the training facility of the club). Hazard also sent a message to his fans both in Spanish and English (saying ‘see you soon’). It is signalling his return to the first-team squad at the earliest. Since his arrival at Bernabeu, Hazard has been injured twice. He sustained the first injury before the beginning of LaLiga and went on to miss the initial matches.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Thomas Meunier was left devastated after he accidently injured his Belgian teammate and Real Madrid star Hazard. Real Madrid played PSG on Matchday 5 of the Champions League. Hazard had to be subbed off in the 67th minute after suffering an ankle injury.

Also Read | "Eden Hazard is the Michael Jordan of football," says Belgium manager Roberto Martinez

Eden Hazard was diagnosed with an external bruise on his right leg

According to Real Madrid's medical report, Eden Hazard was diagnosed with an external bruise on his right leg. Earlier, it was anticipated that the player would be available for manager Zinedine Zidane within 10 days and would play El Clasico. However, it has been a month since Hazard has been out.

Also Read | El Clasico 2019-20: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard ruled out with injury

Real Madrid will next play against Getafe in LaLiga

Real Madrid are placed second in LaLiga, bagging 37 points in 18 games. Barcelona are leading in the League with a two-point advantage over the Los Blancos. Real Madrid will next play against Getafe in LaLiga on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Also Read | Eden Hazard's injury against PSG leaves Belgian teammate Thomas Meunier devastated