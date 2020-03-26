Eden Hazard Admits To Being Unhappy With Debut Season At Real Madrid, Hopes To Be Fit

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has termed his debut season with his dream club ‘bad.’ The Belgian winger was signed by Real Madrid from Premier League giants Chelsea last summer. However, Hazard suffered several injuries during the course of the season which saw him sidelined for several weeks for manager Zinedine Zidane.

Eden Hazard terms his debut season 'bad'

While speaking to RTBF, Eden Hazard admitted that his first season at Real Madrid was "bad". He described it as a season of adaptation, emphasising on the fact that he needed an entire season to adapt to Spanish football. The former Chelsea man, however, asserted that he should be judged based on his performances in his second season at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard lauds his teammates

Eden Hazard spoke on his fitness issues as well. The Belgian international asserted that it was up to him to maintain a high level of physical fitness. The winger was also quizzed about his thoughts on his Real Madrid teammates. Hazard termed his teammates ‘great’, describing it as an amazing experience to play alongside some of the best players in the world.

Eden Hazard hopes to be fit for Euro 2021

Eden Hazard was expected to return to action for Belgium in Euro 2020. However, the competition is now scheduled to take place in 2021. Hazard was visibly frustrated at the postponement during the interview. He was expecting to represent his country in the competition. However, he now has an extra year to ensure that he is in the best shape, claimed Hazard.

Eden Hazard asserted that it was going to be difficult for football fans to deal with the postponement of the European competition. He, however, said that there are other priorities as well and fighting coronavirus was one such at the moment. Hazard is currently recovering in Madrid which is one of the worst affected cities in Spain. However, the winger claimed that he was staying indoors to avoid any contraction of the pandemic.

