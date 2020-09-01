El Clasico Dates CONFIRMED: LaLiga Announces Real Madrid Vs Barcelona 2020-21 Dates

The 2020-21 LaLiga campaign will kick off on September 13, 2020, despite the previous season's final game played as recently as July 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic. As fans brace themselves for the new season, LaLiga has officially announced the El Clasico dates that will be played between defending champions Real Madrid and Barcelona, who finished second on the LaLiga table the previous season.

El Clasico dates confirmed

🌟 25th October (Camp Nou)

🌟 11th April (Bernabeu)



Save the dates for 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘰𝘯 𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘩... #ElClasico! 🌍🍿#LaLigaSantander — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) August 31, 2020

The draw for the LaLiga fixtures took place on Monday with El Clasico dates now being confirmed. The first El Clasico of the season will be played on October 25 with defending champions Real Madrid set to travel to Camp Nou. Meanwhile, the second El Clasico will see Barcelona travel to the Spanish capital on April 11, 2021. However, the timings of the clash will be decided on a later date.

El Clasico dates confirmed: Previous season's clash preview

In the previous season's El Clasico fixtures, Real Madrid emerged as the dominant side as they defeated Barcelona in the second tie, scoring twice while conceding none at the Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, the first El Clasico ended in a goalless draw. This time around, it remains to be seen if Barcelona icon and El Clasico top scorer Lionel Messi, who has netted 26 goals against Real Madrid, continues with the club amid talks of a move to the Premier League.

Lionel Messi transfer: Argentine to continue at Barcelona?

Messi has informed Barcelona that he is seeking an exit from the club this transfer window. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has cited the special clause in his contract that permits him to leave on a free transfer. However, Barcelona believe that the special clause is way past its deadline and any club that wishes to seal the Messi transfer should pay his release clause in full. His release clause is estimated at €700 million ($839 million).

The 33-year-old seems to have had it with the Barcelona board. The Argentina international did not attend the PCR test as well as the team's training even as the rest of the squad returned for the pre-season preparations on Monday. He is closely linked with a move to Manchester City citing the presence of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad. Reports suggest that the Premier League heavyweights have already begun with the preparations for Messi's presentation.

Image courtesy: Sergio Ramos/Leo Messi Instagram