Eden Hazard's Three-year Champions League Goal Drought Ends After Spot Kick Vs Inter

Ever since his sparling move to Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has been criticised from several quarters, following a long spell of an injury crisis. But the Belgium international showed up when it mattered the most for Los Blancos, netting a crucial penalty against Inter Milan on Wednesday, ending his three-year Champions League goal drought. The victory ensures Real Madrid edge closer to a spot in the Round of 16 of the competition.

UCL Results: Hazard goal was his first in Champions League in three years

Hazard bagged the opener for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan at San Siro on Wednesday. Defender Nacho Fernandez was brought down inside the penalty box as he tried to latch on to a pass from Martin Odegaard. The referee was quick to penalise the hosts, with Hazard making no mistake from the spot.

Interestingly, this was Hazard's first goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League. Moreover, he hadn't scored in the European club competition over the course of the past three years. He last scored from the spot for Chelsea against Qarabag in the Champions League on November 22, 2017.

Rodrygo nets second goal for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan as Vidal's frustration grows

Apart from Hazard, Brazil prodigy Rodrygo had a wider impact on the game following his substitution in the second half. The youngster, who is in his second season at Real Madrid, struck a low shot after receiving a sensational cross from Lucas Vasquez, with defender Achraf Hakimi unable to get ahead of Rodrygo.

Besides the scoreline, the game turned controversial with Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal receiving back-to-back yellow cards, subsequently resulting in his sending off. Vidal was booked by the referee after a potential penalty kick was denied by the official to Inter. The Chile international ended up arguing with the referee, which resulted in Inter ending up with a man down.

Eden Hazard stats for Real Madrid this season

This season, Hazard has managed just five appearances courtesy of an injury during the initial phase of the season. The penalty against Inter takes his tally to two goals, although he is yet to register an assist to his credit. Meanwhile, a favourable result takes Real Madrid's tally to seven points in four games, one lesser than group leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter