Edinson Cavani Cleans Snow Off His Car's Windshield, Man United Fans React

Man United forward Edinson Cavani never seems to stop working, regardless of whether he is on or off the field. On Monday morning, the Uruguayan striker was spotted cleaning snow off the windshield on his vehicle with a brush. Cavani posted the video of himself on Instagram and fans on social media were quick to joke about 'El Matador' cleaning the 'tears of rival fans that are now frozen on his windshield'.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Icon Lionel Messi Details His WhatsApp Conversations With Luis Suarez And Neymar

Edinson Cavani cleans snow off his car, sends fans into frenzy

Soon after returning home from training at Man United, Edinson Cavani got a quick workout for his arms. The 33-year-old came home to find that his vehicle's windscreen had been submerged in the Manchester snow. However, Cavani quickly made sure that his car was clean on the outside. In a 13-second video clip, Cavani was spotted in a beanie, calmly cleaning off the snow that had been accumulated on his car's windshield with a brush. His partner, Jocelyn Burgardt appeared to record the video as Cavani also acknowledged the camera by taking some time out to smile at it towards the end of the clip.

ALSO READ: Man United Equal record Of Scoring Multiple Goals In 11 Consecutive Top-flight Away Games

Even Manchester United's Twitter account posted the video of Cavani wiping away the snow from his car's windshield and fans were quick to react. One wrote, "You may be cool, but not as cool as Cavani cleaning snow off his car". Another added, "Cavani cleaning snow off his vehicle after returning from a tough training session just makes me respect him even more now. Humble". "He carves out defences like that on the field," a third tweeted.

Well they don’t come to the club for the weather 🤣🤣🤣 — Tywysog Cymraeg (@Tywysog_Cymraeg) December 28, 2020

That's how he'll clear Wolves defenders 🔥🔥 El matador — One Love (@abbausmanUK) December 28, 2020

Another user claimed, "Well, they don't come to the club for the weather". Some joked that Cavani was simply "wiping the frozen tears of rival fans off his car" while others had a few Game of Thrones references. "Cavani has a face like Jon Snow and is now cleaning snow off his car," stated another.

ALSO READ: Santos DISPUTE Lionel Messi's Goal Record, Claim Brazil Legend Pele Still Holds It

Cavani joined United on a free transfer in the summer and has hit the ground running despite the lack of regular football. He's scored three goals in the Premier League and has already racked up two assists. One of these assists came in the 2-2 draw against Leicester City on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Lauds Cristiano Ronaldo; Opens Up On Childhood Christmas Wish

United are currently in fourth place on the Premier League table with 27 points. The Red Devils are five points behind leaders Liverpool, with a game in hand. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men host Wolverhampton Wanders on Tuesday night, which will be their last game in 2020.

Image Credits - Edinson Cavani Instagram