Man United Equal record Of Scoring Multiple Goals In 11 Consecutive Top-flight Away Games

Following their 2-2 draw against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day, Man United equalled their own 61-year-old record of scoring two or more goals in 11 consecutive top-flight away games. However, the draw on Saturday ended Man United's incredible 10-match away winning streak. The Red Devils took the lead twice in the game against the Foxes but a late own goal from Axel Tuanzebe ensured that Leicester City and United shared a point each.

Man United away record: Red Devils undefeated in 14 away league games after 2-2 draw against Leicester City

Man United took the lead in their game against Leicester City in the first half thanks to a strike from Marcus Rashford, which was his 50th goal in the Premier League. However, the hosts were quick to respond as Harvey Barnes struck a venomous effort with his left foot to equalize after the half-hour mark.

It was then Bruno Fernandes who restored United's lead in the second period and it seemed as if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were set to come away with the three points. However, Jamie Vardy's deflected effort, which came off Axel Tuanzebe ensured that the spoils were shared at the King Power.

✅ 0-3 v Brighton

✅ 0-3 v Villa

✅ 0-2 v Palace

✅ 0-2 v Leicester

✅ 2-3 v Brighton

✅ 1-4 v Newcastle

✅ 1-3 v Everton

✅ 2-3 v Saints

✅ 1-3 v West Ham

✅ 2-3 v Sheff Utd

🤝 2-2 v Leicester



Man Utd's club-record winning run away from home comes to an end. 😯 pic.twitter.com/r7vKlI1iNK — mυѕѕa (@mozyinho) December 26, 2020

The result saw Man United's incredible run of 10 consecutive away victories in the league come to an end. However, it also meant that United equalled their 61-year-old record of scoring two or more goals in 11 consecutive away games in the English top division. United have now won 11 and lost none of their last 14 away league games, which is their longest such unbeaten streak since January 2011.

🔴🔴 - Manchester United score multiple goals in a Premier League record 11 consecutive away fixtures. The most recent team to net multiple goals in 11+ successive top flight away matches were @ManUtd themselves (13, 1958-1959). #MUFC #LEIMUN — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) December 26, 2020

Man United previously set the record for scoring two or more goals across 13 consecutive top-flight away games in March 1959 when Sir Matt Busby was in charge of the club.

Man United schedule: Busy, tricky fixture-list in January

Solskjaer's side are currently fourth in the Premier League standings with 27 points, five points behind league leaders Liverpool, with a game in hand. United will face Wolves on Tuesday night in their last game of 2020.

The 20-time English champions then face Aston Villa (H), Liverpool (A), Fulham (A), Sheffield United (H), and Arsenal (A) in January 2021. United also an EFL Cup semi-final clash against Man City and an FA Cup Third Round encounter against Watford in the second week of January.

Image Credits - AP