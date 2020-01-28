Edinson Cavani Transfer: PSG Striker Set To Make Atletico Madrid Switch In Coming Days

Edinson Cavani to Atletico Madrid looks like a done deal as the winter transfer window is coming to its end. According to AS, Edinson Cavani's agents were spotted in Madrid to negotiate the deal with Atletico's board. If rumours are believed to be true, the deal can take place any time this week. Atletico Madrid already seem to have come to terms with PSG. Atletico Madrid have offered a sum of €15 million for the Uruguayan striker and PSG have reportedly given a green light to the deal.

Also Read | Newcastle United Set For Saudi Takeover, Bid Rumoured To Be Around £340 Million

Edinson Cavani to Atletico Madrid?

However, one of the reports suggests that Edinson Cavani has not gone through a medical examination with Atletico Madrid. A source close to AS (while talking about Edinson Cavani not undergoing a medical) stated, “Atletico Madrid can be sure that there will be no problem with Edinson's medical test because he is in perfect condition after recovering from the small muscle discomfort he had a few weeks ago.”

Diego Simeone and his team will be hoping to bag Edinson Cavani as soon as possible. They will want him to play against Real Madrid in their upcoming LaLiga clash on Saturday.

Also Read | Jesse Lingard Scores After 366 Days, Man Utd Fans React To End Of Goal Drought

CADENA SER:



Edinson Cavani is very close to Atlético Madrid. PSG would have already agreed with the deal and the transfer could become official in the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/U9rVgAZup1 — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) January 27, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Black Mamba

Atletico Madrid are experiencing a very poor season so far. They are fifth on the LaLiga points table and are trailing by eight points from table-toppers Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid's record signing - João Félix - is yet to show his worth. The Diego Simeone managed side lost the Spanish Super Cup finals against Real Madrid. With the arrival of Edinson Cavani, Atletico Madrid will have two pairs of strikers with Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa and João Félix already in their squad.

Also Read | Real Madrid Called David Silva For Years, Man City Star Never Considered Joining Them