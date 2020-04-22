Newcastle Takeover: Cavani, Mertens Linked With Moves While Pochettino Could Replace Bruce

The Newcastle takeover news has been doing the rounds all through the week. Wealthy Saudi Arabian Sheikh Mohammed bin Salman and PCP Capital led by UK businesswoman Amanda Staveley have reportedly agreed to a £300m deal with controversial Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley. While nothing has been made official yet, reports indicate that the English FA is in the final stages of sanctioning the sale of Newcastle United to the Saudi Arabia-backed consortium. Fans expect that the Newcastle takeover will see money being pumped into the club next season. The transfer rumour mill, therefore, has worked overtime to link the likes of Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens and Arturo Vidal to Tyneside in the last few days.

Newcastle takeover updates: Edinson Cavani to play at St James Park next season?

Newcastle United would have made PSG striker Edinson Cavani his priority for the position of striker for the next summer transfer window.#NUFC ⚫ pic.twitter.com/0jjswFLhQo — Newcastle United ⚫ (@Newcastle_ENG) April 21, 2020

Newcastle takeover updates: Dries Mertens, Mauricio Pochettino being linked to Tyneside

The impending Newcastle takeover has led to a lot of cautious optimism at Tyneside with fans expecting the beginning of a new era under Mohammed bin Salman and Amanda Staveley. The Newcastle takeover could also signal that Bin Salman will invest heavily in the squad for next season in order to push for a European qualification spot. PSG striker Edinson Cavani, Napoli's Dries Mertens and Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal are some of the names being linked Newcastle United this week.

Reports have also linked former Juventus and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri, Premier League fan favourite Rafa Benitez, and former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino with a managerial job when the Newcastle takeover is completed. However, all of this is subject to the Newcastle Saudi takeover going through. The move Newcastle Saudi takeover has been cautioned against by Amnesty International and the Premier League's foreign broadcast partners, beIN Sports.

Newcastle takeover: Mauricio Pochettino number one choice of managerial job

#NUFC’s new owners have made Mauricio Pochettino their number one managerial target. An announcement concluding the deal to sell the club is expected soon. [@MirrorDarren] — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) April 21, 2020

