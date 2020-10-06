Edinson Cavani Wages: How Much Will The Uruguayan Striker Earn Per Week At Man United?

Late in the transfer window, when it turned out to be slim pickings for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United, they turned their attentions towards a free agent left without a club. On transfer deadline day, Man United confirmed the arrival of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer. However, it seems that the Uruguayan forward will cost the Red Devils a small fortune with his wage bill. Cavani, 33, has signed a two-year contract at Old Trafford, with both club and player having the option to break the agreement after one year.

🐂 El Matador has arrived.



Old Trafford is waiting for you, @ECavaniOfficial! 🏟#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 5, 2020

Man United transfer news: Edinson Cavani to United confirmed

Manchester United were eager to make additions to their squad on the final day of the summer transfer window having made just one acquisition till then - Donny van de Beek from Ajax. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on bolstering his attacking department for the whole summer and United finally landed the prolific Edinson Cavani on a free transfer just hours before the window shut. Cavani, who last played for PSG before his contract with the Ligue 1 giants expired in June, signed a two-year contract with the Premier League club.

250 - Since Edinson Cavani made his Palermo debut in March 2007, only Lionel Messi (432) and Cristiano Ronaldo (416) have scored more goals in Europe's top five leagues than the Uruguayan (250). Devil. pic.twitter.com/l7jWdtXp2t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2020

Edinson Cavani wages: Cavani's Man United contract to cost Red Devils a bomb?

Although United didn't have to pay a transfer fee for Cavani due to his availability as a free agent, it seems that the red half of Manchester are paying the Urugyauan centre-forward a small fortune with his recently-signed contract. Reports from Goal have claimed that Edinson Cavani will earn a whopping £10m per season, which works out at around £190,000 a week in wages, making him one of the highest earners at the club. Reports from The Guardian had previously stated that the striker was also set to be handed a £3.6m fee once his move was completed, along with the possibility of earning £1.8m in bonuses.

Edinson Cavani net worth details

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Edinson Cavani's net worth is an estimated £31m ($40m). Cavani's net worth is boosted by his football career as he has previously played for several top clubs in Europe including Palermo, Napoli and PSG. During his seven-year spell at the Parc des Princes, Cavani won six Ligue 1 titles, five French League Cups and four French Cups. Cavani also won the 2011-12 Italian Cup with Napoli.

Man United transfer news: Deadline day arrivals

Along with signing Edinson Cavani, Man United sealed a deal for defender Alex Telles from Porto on transfer deadline day. United splashed £13m on the highly-rated Brazilian left-back. Man United also signed 18-year-old Uruguayan sensation Facundo Pellistri (£9m) from Penarol just hours before the transfer window shut and inked a deal to bring Amad Traore in from Atalanta in January.

