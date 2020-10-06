Premier League DONE DEALS: Bale, Thiago, Cavani, Partey And All Summer Signings

The 10-week summer transfer window finally came to a close on October 5. Premier League clubs managed to make decent acquisitions on deadline day with Manchester United and Arsenal getting the biggest deals over the line. Manchester United sprung to life during the final stages of the window, announcing the signing of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer while also adding Alex Telles and Willy Kambwala to the squad.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Issues Apology After Breaching COVID-19 Protocol During A Party

Meanwhile, Arsenal secured the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid after triggering his £45.4 million release clause. With just hours left for the window to close, the Gunners scrambled to get the paperwork through to complete the deal before the Premier League transfer window deadline of 11:00 pm BST.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Manchester City spent big during the transfer window to make key acquisitions for the first-team squad. After a two-window transfer ban, Chelsea made the most of the transfer window to bring new faces to the club. The likes of Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) and Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) arrived for a combined fee of over £120 million. The Blues also made several defensive signings in the form of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes, Ben Chilwell from Leicester and Thiago Silva from PSG.

Pep Guardiola addressed his side's defensive frailties by bringing in Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, while he also added Ferran Torres as a replacement for Leroy Sane, who left the club for Bayern Munich. Premier League champions Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern and also added Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota to boost their squad depth.

Also Read | Jack Wilshere Has £100,000-per-week Contract TERMINATED By West Ham On Deadline Day

Premier League done deals

Arsenal

Incomings: Thomas Partey, Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares, Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes, Runar Alex Runarsson, Dani Ceballos

Departures: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa

Incomings: Ross Barkley, Matty Cash, Emiliano Martinez, Bertrand Traore, Ben Chrisene

Departures: Ross McCormack, James Chester, Mbwana Samatta, Callum O'Hare, Matija Sarkic, Indiana Vassilev

Brighton

Incomings: Joel Veltman, Adam Lallana, Lars Dendoncker, Zak Emmerson, Jensen Weir

Departures: Anthony Knockaert, Jurgen Locadia, Beram Kayal, Aaron Mooy, Shane Duffy, Glenn Murray, Martin Montoya, David Button, Matt Clarke, Dale Stephens

Burnley

Incomings: Will Norris, Marcel Elva-Fountaine, Dale Stephens, Conor Barrett, Will Rickard, Marc Richter

Departures: Joe Hart, Jeff Hendrick, Aaron Lennon, Adam Phillips, Joel Senior, Adam Legzdins, Scott Wilson, Oliver Younger

Chelsea

Incomings: Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Malang Sarr, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Edouard Mendy

Departures: Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuayi, Pedro, Willian, Izzy Brown, Trevoh Chalobah, Connor Gallagher

Crystal Palace

Incomings: Michy Batshuayi, Nathan Ferguson, Jake Giddings, Eberechi Eze

Departures: Alexander Sorloth, Jason Lokilo, Kian Flanagan, Dion-Curtis Henry

Everton

Incomings: Niels Nkounkou, Allan, James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ben Godfrey

Departures: Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin, Maarten Stekelenburg, Leighton Baines, Oumar Niasse, Luke Garbutt, Nathangelo Markelo

Also Read | Man United Signs Cavani, Arsenal Adds Partey On Deadline Day

Fulham

Incomings: Joachim Andersen, Antonee Robinson, Ademola Lookman, Harrison Reed, Mario Lemina, Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete, Ola Aina

Departures: Cody Drameh, Marlon Fossey, Matt O’Riley, Toni Stahl, Jordan Archer, Nicolas Santos Clase, Marcus Bettinelli

Leeds

Incomings: Raphinha, Robin Koch, Illan Meslier, Helder Costa, Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison, Joe Gelhardt, Cody Drameh, Charlie Allen, Sam Greenwood

Departures: Ryan Edmonson, Jordan Stevens, Alfie McCalmont, Kun Temenuzhkov

Leicester City

Incomings: Timothy Castagne, Diego Llorente, Wesley Fofana, Cengiz Under

Departures: Adrien Silva, Viktor Johansson, Calvin Bassey, Josh Knight, Daniel Iversen, Ben Chilwell, Bartosz Kapustka, George Hirst, Fousseni Diabate

Liverpool

Incomings: Thiago, Kostas Tsimikas, Diogo Jota

Departures: Adam Lallana, Rhian Brewster, Dejan Lovren, Ki-Jana Hoever, Loris Karius, Nathaniel Clyne, Pedro Chirivella, Daniel Atherton, Shamal George, Adam Lewis, Ovie Ejaria, Sheyi Ojo, Isaac Christie-Davies, Kamil Grabara

Man City

Incomings: Ferran Torres, Pablo Moreno, Scott Carson, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias

Departures: Nicolas Otamendi, Angelino, Leroy Sane, Jack Harrison, Lukas Nmecha, David Silva, Claudio Bravo, Pablo Moreno, Arijanet Muric

Manchester United

Incomings: Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles, Willy Kambwala, Amad Dialo (to join the club in January 2021)

Departures: Alexis Sanchez, Andreas Pereira, Chris Smalling, Diogo Dalot, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Angel Gomes, Joel Pereira, Ethan Hamilton, George Tanner, Largie Ramazani, Alex Fojticek

Newcastle United

Incomings: Mark Gillespie, Ryan Fraser, Jeff Hendrick, Niall Brookwell, Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis

Departures: Rob Elliot, Freddie Woodman, Luke Charman, Jack Colback, Victor Fernandez, Jake Turner, Nathan Harker

Sheffield United

Incomings: Wes Foderingham, Rhian Brewster, Aaron Ramsdale, Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe, Oliver Burke

Departures: Callum Robinson, Leon Clarke, Jake Eastwood, Callum Gribbin, Keenan Ferguson, Oliver Greaves, Mark Duffy, Luke Freeman

Southampton

Incomings: Theo Walcott, Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohammed Salisu, Ibrahima Diallo

Departures: Mohamed Elyounoussi, Wesley Hoedt, Sofiane Boufal, Guido Carrillo, Cedric Soares, Maya Yoshida, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harrison Reed, Mario Lemina

Tottenham

Incomings: Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart, Matt Doherty

Departures: Ryan Sessegnon, Victor Wanyama, Troy Parrott, Michel Vorm, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Vertonghen, Oliver Skipp, Jack Roles

West Brom

Incomings: Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana, Filip Krovinovic, Cedric Kipre,

Departures: Chris Brunt, Jonathan Leko, Oliver Burke, Josh Griffiths, Kane Wilson, Finn Azaz

West Ham

Incomings: Tomas Soucek, Ossama Ashley, Vladimir Coufal

Departures: Jack Wilshere, Pablo Zabaleta, Sead Haksabanovic, Albian Ajeti, Jordan Hugill, Grady Diangana, Carlos Sanchez, Stephen Hendrie

Wolverhampton Rovers

Incomings: Matija Sarkic, Marcal, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Fabio Silva, Vitinha, Ki-Jana Hoever, Nelson Semedo

Departures: Diogo Jota, Ruben Vinagre, Elliot Watt, Ryan Giles, Helder Costa, Morgan Gibbs-White, Connor Ronan, Matt Doherty, Matija Sarkic

Also Read | Arsenal Transfers: Thomas Partey Makes Deadline Day Move, Torreira Joins Atletico On Loan

(Image Credits: Kai Havertz, Edinson Cavani, Thomas Partey Instagram)