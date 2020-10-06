Chelsea Transfers: Declan Rice Transfer Fails To Materialise; Loftus-Cheek, Bakayoko Leave

Having signed several top talents in the summer transfer window, the Declan Rice transfer to Chelsea seemed imminent. However, the midfielder will now continue at West Ham United at least for a season more with the summer transfer window coming to a close. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tiemoue Bakayoko, though, departed on loan deals on deadline day.

Declan Rice transfer to Chelsea fails to materialise

Chelsea were keen on sealing the Declan Rice transfer this summer. Interestingly, the midfielder is a Chelsea academy product and was let go by the club as a child. However, the England international's exceptional performances with West Ham United attracted interest from top clubs in the Premier League including Chelsea.

The two clubs failed to come to an agreement for Rice, citing the Hammers' hefty valuation. Reports in the UK suggest that it would have taken at least £80 million for West Ham United to come to the table for the Declan Rice transfer. David Moyes was keen on selling several fringe players, but it was difficult to part ways with their most valuable asset. Jorginho's situation at Chelsea also made it difficult for the Blues to pursue the Declan Rice transfer

All Chelsea transfers: Tiemoue Bakayoko joins Napoli

On the other hand, Chelsea have loaned out Tiemoue Bakayoko to Napoli. Tiemoue Bakayoko's loan will see him reunite with Gennaro Gattuso, who was at the helm at AC Milan when he was loaned out to the San Siro outfit for the 2018-19 season. The France international had joined Chelsea in 2017, managing 43 appearances under Antonio Conte.

Since his debut season, Tiemoue Bakayoko had also been loaned out to Monaco, where he spent the previous season, besides stints with AC Milan and Napoli. Meanwhile, Fulham and Chelsea reached an agreement for the Loftus-Cheek transfer on deadline day.

Jorginho transfer talks with Arsenal end

The details of the Loftus-Cheek transfer state he has joined Fulham on a season-long loan. Frank Lampard agreed to sanction the Loftus-Cheek transfer in an attempt to help him play football regularly after recovering from the Achilles injury he sustained in May 2019.

Meanwhile, Arsenal were keen on sealing the Jorginho transfer this summer, but the Italian international will continue his stay at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho has managed three Premier League appearances this campaign, netting thrice for Frank Lampard's side. In fact, he captained Chelsea in the opening two games of the competition. Chelsea were also keen on loaning out Fikayo Tomori to West Ham, but a deal fell through in the final moments.

Image courtesy: Chelseafc.com, Declan Rice Instagram