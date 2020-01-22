Arsenal Legend Ian Wright HILARIOUSLY Mocks Cesar Azpilicueta After Bellerin Goal

The London derby was quite a humdinger. David Luiz got sent off on his Stamford Bridge return. N’Golo Kante recreated the Steven Gerrard slip and both right-backs, Azpilicueta and Hector Bellerin got on the scoresheet, it had all the ingredients of a classic London derby. One man certainly enjoyed the unlikely result, and that man was none other than former Arsenal player Ian Wright.

Also Read: Robin Van Persie Says He Was Ruled Out For 4 Months After Marcus Rashford-like Injury

Hector Bellerin cancels Azpilicueta's strike as Arsenal steal a valuable point

David Luiz and Arsenal had to pay a heavy price for Shkodran Mustafi’s error, as Luiz’s foul on Tammy Abraham in the 26th minute resulted in a penalty for the Blues while the former Chelsea player David Luiz was sent off. Jorginho converted the resulting penalty but Chelsea’s joy was short-lived after Gabriel Martinelli made a brilliant solo run, while World Cup-winner N’Golo Kante perfectly enacted Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip as Arsenal drew level. With just six minutes, it sure looked like the game was heading towards a stalemate, but Cesar Azpilicueta had other ideas. The Spanish right-back tucked a delightful ball in the 84th minute to put Chelsea in front and then proceeded to poke his tongue out at the Chelsea fans. However, Hector Bellerin had other ideas, when he smashed home the equaliser with three minutes left on the clock, and Arsenal held on to secure a valuable point.

Also Read: Manchester United Vs Burnley Live Streaming Details, Team News And Comprehensive Preview

Arsenal legend Ian Wright mocks Azpilicueta's celebration

Also Read: Gabriel Martinelli Scores Wonder Goal As N'Golo Kante Mirrors Bizarre Gerrard Slip: WATCH

And after Hector Bellerin fired in a sublime equaliser for the visitors, Arsenal legend Ian Wright laughed hysterically and mocked Azpilicueta’s earlier celebration. Wright can be seen sticking his tongue to mock Azpilicueta's celebration. While Ian Wright enjoyed the equaliser and the result considering the circumstances, he was quite vocal on his criticism of centre-back Shkodran Mustafi. The former Arsenal man said that Mustafi is not good enough to play a part at Arsenal, but the Gunners’ lack of depth at centre back means Mikel Arteta has to keep the german around.

Also Read: Chelsea Vs Arsenal: 10-men Arsenal Get Away At Stamford Bridge With 2-2 Draw