Robin Van Persie Says He Was Ruled Out For 4 Months After Marcus Rashford-like Injury

Marcus Rashford has indeed taken up the mantle of scoring goals for Manchester United. However, a potentially serious back injury has put the brakes on Rashford's goal-scoring antics. The England international has been ruled out for close to three months. Former Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie has expressed his concern over the Manchester United star's injury. He said that he had a similar injury and 'never quite recovered’ from it.

Also Read: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer SELFISH? Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Slams Manager For Rashford Injury

A Marcus Rashford-like injury had ruled out Van Persie for four months

Van Persie saying he had a similar injury to Rashford and he the club must not rush him back. That the injury takes times and it stays with you so you always have to manage it.



Rashford is 22...and we've broken him already with overuse — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 20, 2020

Marcus Rashford was confirmed to have sustained a double stress fracture in his back. The England international was forced off in the FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday against Wolves. After Manchester United’s disappointing performance at Anfield, Van Persie said that he had a similar injury when he was a teenager who had just made his debut. The former Dutch international said that the stress fracture ruled him out for four months. He said that it is difficult because it tends to become a sensitive spot. Van Persie said that he still feels there’s a weak spot/sensitive area and he has been careful with it.

Also Read: Ryan Giggs Undergoes Hair Transplant After 'stress' Of Playing For Man United

Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's MVP: Van Persie

Marcus Rashford was sorely missed during Manchester United’s Premier League clash against table-toppers and arch-rivals Liverpool. The Old Trafford side lost 2-0 at Anfield to miss yet another chance of closing the gap between United and 4th placed Chelsea. Robin Van Persie, who played for Manchester United between 2012 and 2015, said that Rashford’s injury would be a huge blow for Manchester United’s top 4 hopes.

Also Read: Manchester United Interested In Signing AC Milan Striker Krzysztof Piatek: Report

Who replaces Marcus Rashford?

Robin Van Persie said that Manchester United must indeed look for a striker in January to ease the workload. As things stand, only Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and 18-year old prodigy Mason Greenwood can play striker. The Red Devils are linked with the signings of Edinson Cavani, Moussa Dembele, Raul Jimenez and Krzysztof Piatek.

Also Read: Chris Sutton Slams Solskjaer For His Comments On League Leaders Liverpool