Edinson Cavani Charged By By FA For Social Media Post, Fans Debate On Ban For United Star

Edinson Cavani has been charged by The Football Association for misconduct in accordance with a social media post shared by the Manchester United striker. The striker’s social media post, which was questioned, came after United's win last month against Southampton.

Cavani social media post

The 33-year-old shared a social media post with his followers after scoring a brace against Southampton last month. After trailing by 2 goals, Manchester United made a remarkable comeback in the second half of the game. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for the Red Devils while Edinson Cavani netted twice as United ended up winning the game on November 29.

Cavani's post after the match saw the 33-year-old Uruguayan use a racial term in the same. The Manchester United striker’s post consisted of the word ‘negrito’. His use of the word led to the FA investigation of the same as the Spanish word used could be considered as a part of the racist language or discriminatory to someone.

Cavani racism charge

The striker soon deleted the message and shared a public apology for the use of the same. However, the FA Cup has charged him for misconduct and breaching FA Rule E3. In a statement released by the FA, it said: “Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on November 29th, 2020.

“It is alleged that, contrary to FA Rule E3.1, a comment posted on the Manchester United FC player’s Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute. It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an ”Aggravated Breach“, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to color and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

Football followers on social media were quick to respond to FA's verdict in regards to the Cavani post. Let's have a look at a few of the fan responses on Twitter.

Always feels a bit weird when English speakers make decisions on non-English language.



Some things do not directly translate or carry over. — Bongani_Cartel (@Pena_Cartel) December 17, 2020

Doesn't matter what intention is. You are supposed to be a role model. You should know better. It's just the same with the uefa fourth official when the teams abandoned the match in Paris. You have to choose word carefully. — Bhutanese Scouser (@bht_scouser) December 17, 2020

Shouldn't you get banned from Instagram instead of getting banned from football? What does Instagram has to do with him playing on a football field. You don't ban a player from using Instagram if he's not in the playing XI. — Atul Aig Rawat (@atulrawat74) December 17, 2020

Man United news: Club reacts to potential Cavani ban

In response to the FA's statement, Manchester United also released a statement as a response to the same. It read, "Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism and we will continue to work with the FA - along with other governing bodies and organizations, and through our own campaigns - in that regard.

"We note the FA decision today to charge Edinson Cavani for his social media reply to a friend's message of congratulations, following the Southampton game.

"Edinson and the club were clear that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind the message, which he deleted and apologized for, as soon as he was informed that it could have been misconstrued. The player and the club will now consider the charge and respond to the FA accordingly." Cavani has been banned for three Premier League games, making it a huge loss for a already inconsistent Manchester United side. The striker has until January 4 to respond to the charges.

Image Credit: Man United News Twitter

