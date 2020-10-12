Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe's All-smiles Interaction Leaves Fans Awestruck

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe had one superstar he looked up to growing up - Cristiano Ronaldo. This week in the international break, Mbappe came up against his idol when France locked horns with Portugal in the Nations League over the weekend. The duo shared an all-smiles moment before the start of the second half, leaving fans awestruck.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo & six Juve stars facing legal action, £900 fine for quarantine breach

Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe's all-smiles moment during France vs Portugal clash

France were up against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the Nations League this week. Just before the start of the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo went up to Kylian Mbappe to speak to him, following which the two superstars burst out in laughter. The Portuguese icon then appeared to pat Kylian Mbappe on his head.

This isn't the first time that the two have come up against each other. Back in 2018, when Cristiano Ronaldo was with Real Madrid, he featured against Kylian Mbappe's PSG, defeating the Parc des Princes outfit 5-2 over two legs in the round of 16. Their recent interaction in the Nations League, though, was a sight to behold.

Kylian Mbappe took to Twitter after the game to express his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. He posted two pictures with the 35-year-old with a caption that read "Idol", besides emojis describing him as the G.O.A.T as well as the king of football.

Fans' epic reaction to the duo's interaction

Why is my heart laughing with you both pic.twitter.com/A1XVeblq9g — علي 🔝🃏 (@y46681288) October 11, 2020

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/ZN7xoGge3v — Roi Sym 🇧🇷( j’ai encore sauté) (@symroi1) October 11, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Madeira house robbed while Portuguese star away on international duty

Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol: Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe rose to European fame in 2017 with Monaco when he led his side to the semi-final of the Champions League. Speaking to Marca that year, the 2018 World Cup winner with France claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol since his childhood.

It was nothing short of a dream to have met him at Valdebebas, added Kylian Mbappe. The PSG superstar had attended a trial with Real Madrid when he was 13 when he also got the opportunity to meet the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, images of which went viral on social media.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos speak for first time in two years following fallout

France vs Portugal ends in a goalless draw

Kylian Mbappe further claimed that it was nothing short of a learning experience to meet a player who has won the much-acclaimed Ballon d'Or five times in his career. He went on to assert that his teammate Neymar had a similar playing style as that of the Portuguese and he was practically at the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the two fierce strikers coming up against each other, France vs Portugal ended in a goalless draw. Portugal lead their group, having managed a better goal difference in the competition than the world champions, albeit on the same points.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala face legal action after breaking COVID-19 regulations

Image courtesy: Kylian Mbappe Twitter