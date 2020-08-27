Paul Pogba Tests Positive For COVID-19, Replaced By Eduardo Camavinga In France Squad

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus and been withdrawn from the French squad that is scheduled to face Sweden and Croatia in the UEFA Nations League next month. On Thursday, it was reported that the 27-year-old will be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga. With Man United set to begin their pre-season training from next week, it remains to be seen how long it will take before Pogba can link up with the rest of his teammates.

Breaking | Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 & was replaced in the France squad by Eduardo Camavinga. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 27, 2020

ALSO READ: Kerala Blasters Reject Opportunity To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s Compatriot Ricardo Quaresma

Paul Pogba coronavirus case: Manchester United star tests positive

France boss Didier Deschamps confirmed on August 27 that Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus. The news broke on after the France national team manager announced his squad for the opening two games of the UEFA Nations League. World champions France will play Sweden on September 5 and their matchday 2 encounter against Croatia will take place four days later on September 9. Paul Pogba won't be playing a part in either of those games following his coronavirus test which came back positive. It is still unknown whether the Manchester United midfielder is showing symptoms but it was confirmed that Pogba will be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga in the France squad.

ALSO READ: Chelsea’s Pre-season Training Hampered, EIGHT players In Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Pogba's coronavirus and Harry Maguire's run-in with the law in Greece

Paul Pogba will be expected to complete a period of quarantine before returning to his life on the pitch, corresponding to another coronavirus test. Paul Pogba and his Manchester United teammates were given a short holiday following their Europa League campaign which came to halt almost 11 days ago after the Red Devils were knocked out of the competition in the semi-final by eventual winners Sevilla. Pogba's Man United teammate Harry Maguire got himself involved in trouble with the law while on holiday in the Greek island of Mykonos. With Man United set to resume training from September 2 onwards, Paul Pogba's coronavirus case and Harry Maguire's arrest in Greece are already two of the problems for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prior to their pre-season.

ALSO READ: Did Sergio Aguero Drop A Hint That Lionel Messi Is Joining Man City? Fans Speculate

COVID-19 UK: Premier League records multiple coronavirus cases

Earlier this week, reports claimed that eight Chelsea players were in quarantine after coronavirus tests were conducted at Cobham last Friday. Last week, Premier League giants Liverpool reported one of their players tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, it was reported that the Premier League recorded 14 new coronavirus cases at 12 pre-season camps as top-division clubs resumed pre-season training with those numbers set to increase as players return from holiday. The Premier League 2020-21 season is set to commence from September 12 onwards.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Transfer Will Have An Influence On Luis Suarez's Future Says Striker's Agent

Image Credits - Paul Pogba Instagram