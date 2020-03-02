LaLiga Matchday 26 Review: Real Madrid Win El Clasico, Atletico Madrid Falter Again

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 at the Bernabeu to round off another exciting week of LaLiga football. Matchday 26 had no major surprises as the usual favourites won while Diego Simeone's side managed to stutter again in the league. A weekend of thrilling football with a lot at stake at both ends of the table - here's our LaLiga Matchday 26 review.

LaLiga results: Valencia 2-1 Real Betis

Last week, Valencia were at the receiving end of a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Real Sociedad. However, Los Che bounced back this week, seeing off a stern challenge from Real Betis. Kevin Gameiro and Daniel Parejo scored for the home side before Betis substitute Loren Moron struck late for a nervy finish to the game.

LaLiga results: Espanyol 1-1 Atletico Madrid

We mentioned above that Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid once again stuttered in LaLiga. This time it was against the Catalan side Espanyol. An own goal from Atletico defender Stefan Savic handed the home side the lead before Saul Niguez scored for the visitors. With catching up with the El Clasico rivals looking out of reach, Simeone might just have a stiff challenge for European qualification next season. Atletico are currently fifth in the LaLiga standings, one point off Getafe (fourth place).

LaLiga results: Mallorca 0-1 Getafe

Speaking of Getafe, their defensive system paid-off once again as they managed to scrape another win in the league. Midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic scored the only goal in the game, as Getafe continue to defy expectations in the league and in Europe. 13 wins in 26 games, Getafe has a strong chance of finishing in the top four this season.

LaLiga results: Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

We head to the blockbuster tie of the weekend, with Los Blancos comfortably coming out on top. However, unlike what the scoreline suggests, Barcelona had a decent game as they could have taken the lead in the first half. The Catalan side failed to make their momentum count, allowing Real to boss the game in the second period. Goals from Vinicius Jr. (71st minute) and Mariano Diaz (92nd minute) summed up the game for Zidane and his men. Real move back to the top, taking a slender one-point lead over Barcelona. The race for the LaLiga title is surely going down to the wire.

LaLiga highlights: Real Madrid vs Barcelona highlights

LaLiga results: Other fixtures

Real Sociedad 1-0 Real Valladolid

Eibar 3-0 Levante

Leganes 1-1 Deportivo Alaves

Grenada 0-0 Celta Vigo

Sevilla 3-2 Osasuna

Athletic Club 1-0 Villarreal

LaLiga highlights: Points table after Matchday 26

(Image Credits: Real Madrid Official Twitter Page)