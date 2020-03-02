Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers For Real Madrid As Zidane's Men Down Barcelona 2-0

Former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was present at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to watch one of the most exciting LaLiga fixtures of the season, El Clasico. Zinedine Zidane’s men scored twice past the defending LaLiga champions Barcelona to reclaim their top spot on the league’s points table. Ronaldo's presence created excitement amongst fans

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights El Clasico 2020 result: Cristiano Ronaldo at Bernabeu

Cristiano celebrating Real Madrid’s win against Barcelona at the Bernabéu. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/mjpDXfm5xs — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) March 1, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo was snapped in Madrid a few hours before the clash hinting at his presence for the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. He was seen signing a Real Madrid jersey on the request of one of his fans. Another video has surfaced in which the Portuguese international was seen celebrating Real Madrid’s El Clasico victory over Lionel Messi-led Barcelona on Matchday 26 of LaLiga.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights El Clasico 2020 result: First half ends goalless

In the first half of the game, the two sides failed to capitalise on their opportunities as Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois produced some exceptional saves, continuing his great form between the sticks for Zidane. The Belgian international denied Lionel Messi and Arthur to avoid any advantage to the visitors.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights El Clasico 2020 result: Vinicius scores for Los Blancos

However, in the second half, Real Madrid came determined to win it in front of their all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 71st minute. Germany midfielder Toni Kroos provided a sublime pass to the 19-year-old Brazilian, who was unmarked by any of Barcelona defenders. Vinicius struck a cross that got deflected by Gerard Pique, ending into the net. The Brazilian dedicated his goal to Ronaldo, who was present in the stands.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights El Clasico 2020 result: Mariano nets in injury time

The game was already nearing to a close with Real Madrid leading their way to the top of the table. However, again in the injury time of the game, Los Blancos striker Mariano, who was introduced as a substitute, struck the second goal of the night for Zidane. The victory takes Real Madrid to the top spot on the LaLiga points table with a one-point advantage over Barcelona.

